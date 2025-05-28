MPL Philippines Season 15 Playoffs: Dates, teams, and how to watch

The Playoffs of the MPL Philippines Season 15 will be held from May 28 to June 1, 2025. The top six teams from the Regular Season will fight in a hybrid elimination bracket for the title. This MLBB tournament boasts a total prize pool of $150,000. The top two teams from the tournament will acquire their spot in the Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025 Riyadh.

The Regular Season of the MPL event was held from February 28 to May 4, 2025. A total of eight clubs fought against each other for over two months, with the top six advancing to the Playoffs. AP Bren and Omega Esports, who were in the bottom two of the overall standings, were eliminated from this MLBB competition.

Qualified teams for MPL Philippines S15 Playoffs

Team Liquid Aurora Gaming ONIC Philippines Team Falcons TNC Pro Team Twisted Minds

Playoffs Bracket

In the Play-Ins, ONIC Philippines will face Twisted Minds while Team Falcons will play against TNC Pro Team. The winning team from these matches will play in the Upper Bracket Semifinals, while the losers will face elimination from the MPL S15.

Team Liquid and Aurora have directly made it to the Upper Bracket Semifinals as they finished in the top two in the Regular Season.

The winner of the match between ONIC and Twisted Minds will play against Aurora, while the winner of the match between Team Falcons and TNC Pro will face Team Liquid PH.

Where to watch

The Playoffs will be live-streamed on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of MLBB Esports at 12:30 pm IST. It will be broadcast in many regional languages, including English.

Team Liquid was outstanding in the Regular Season as they clinched 12 out of their total 14 matches. The club had a mediocre run in the previous edition of the MPL Philippines. They will look to secure the Season 15 title and earn a spot in the MSC 2025.

Aurora Gaming was second in the Regular Season after winning their 12 matches. The club claimed the runner-up spot in the MPL Season 14.

Defending champions ONIC Philippines came third in the Regular Season with 11 wins and three losses. The club has won many major trophies, including the M6 World Championship.

Team Falcons, TNC Pro, and Twisted Minds were in the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively, in the Regular Season. These teams will hope to showcase an improved performance in the Playoffs and grab a spot in the MSC 2025.

