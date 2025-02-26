MPL Philippines Season 15: Teams, dates, and format announced 

The Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15 is all set to begin on February 28, 2025. A total of eight Filipino clubs will battle against each other for two spots in the Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025. A total prize pool of $150,000 has been allocated for this season. It will be conducted in two stages — Regular Season and Playoffs.

The Regular Season will take place in Double Round Robin format from February 28 to May 4. All matches of this initial stage will be played in Bo3 (Best of three). The top six teams from the overall rankings will qualify for the Playoffs, while the bottom two teams will face elimination from the competition.

The Playoffs will run from May 28 to June 1. Six teams will fight in a Hybrid Elimination bracket. The Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final will be played in Bo7, while other matches will be held in Bo5. The winner and runner-up of the event will advance to the MSC 2025.

Participating teams in MPL Philippines Season 15

AP.Bren Aurora Gaming Omega Esports ONIC Philippines Team Falcons PH Team Liquid PH TNC Pro Team Twisted Minds PH

ONIC was the champion of the previous season. The seasoned team has been playing well for the one year. The roster won the M6 World Championship last year. They recently clinched the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 APAC in a thumping fashion. The club’s main objective will be to reach the MSC 2025 from this event.

Aurora Gaming was the runner-up of the MPL Season 14. The team struggled in the M6 World Championship and the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 APAC. It will be a great chance for them to bounce back in this upcoming season.

AP.Bren signed a new lineup ahead of the Season 14. The organization ended its partnership with Team Falcons in January this year. The roster, who had played under this collaboration, will now play for Team Falcons.

Team Liquid PH was the champion of the MPL Philippines Season 13. They had an average run in the Season 14 and the Snapdragon Pro Series S6. TNC Pro and Omega Esports also had a mediocre run in their previous tournaments.

RSG Philippines recently disbanded its MLBB squad. Twisted Minds entered the MPL Philippines scene by signing experienced players like Jeymz, MP The King, Sensui, Hadji, Outplayed, and Escalera. The popular club will hope to emerge victorious in its first tournament.

