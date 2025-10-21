MPL Philippines Season 16 Playoffs: Dates, teams, and M7 slots

The Playoffs of the MPL Philippines Season 16 is scheduled from October 22 to 26, 2025. The top six teams from the Regular Season will compete for two spots in the M7 World Championship. It will be played at the Cuneta Astrodome, the Philippines. The Playoffs will take place in the Hybrid Elimination bracket and boast a total prize pool of $150,000.The Regular Season of the MPL Philippines S16 was hosted from August 22 to October 12. A total of eight teams played against each other in the Double Round Robin format. All games of the initial stage were organised in the Bo3 format. AP.Bren and Aurora Gaming were the bottom two teams in the stage and faced elimination from this MLBB competition.Qualified teams for MPL Philippines Season 16 Playoffs View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the six teams that have made it to the MPL Philippines Season 16 Playoffs:ONIC PhilippinesTeam Liquid PHTwisted Minds PHTNC Pro TeamTeam Falcons PHOmega EsportsTeam Liquid will face Team Falcons in its first game of the Playoffs. The winning team will play against ONIC Philippines, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.Twisted Minds will fight against TNC Pro in its first encounter of the Playoffs. The winner will contest against Aurora, while the losing team of this match will be knocked out of the MPL S16.ONIC was the top performer in the Regular Season. The renowned squad won nine matches and lost five games in the previous stage. The club will look to maintain its rhythm in the Playoffs and clinch the trophy.Defending champion Team Liquid also had a fantastic run in the Regular Season, and ranked second after winning nine out of its total 14 encounters. The experienced roster will aim to lift its consecutive MPL title in the Playoffs.Twisted Minds ranked third in the Regular Season with six wins and eight losses. TNC Pro, Team Falcons, and Omega had an average run in the initial stage, but managed to finish in the top six on the leaderboard.AP.Bren was seventh in the Regular Season with four wins and 10 losses. Aurora Gaming had a terrible run as it failed to win a single game in the initial stage and ended up in the bottom spot.The MPL S16 Playoffs will be streamed live on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of MLBB Esports from 11:40 am IST. It will be broadcast live in many languages, including English.