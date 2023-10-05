MPL SG Season 6 Regular Season: Complete review, Playoff schedule, and more

The Regular Season of MPL SG Season 6 turned out to be the most competitive and most-viewed Regular Season of all time. Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Singapore (MPL SG), the only esports league in the country, has touched new heights in the competition’s history. With the top four teams in the Regular Season only having four points separating them, the tournament gathered the highest peak viewership of any Regular Season in MPL SG history.

As the Regular Season of the tournament concludes, fans are hyped about the arrival of the Playoffs and Grand Finals. In the meantime, this article provides a recap of MPL SG Season 6.

MPL SG Season 6 Regular Season is the most competitive and most-viewed Regular Season

The league standings of MPL Singapore Season 6 (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games and Zenway Productions have pulled off one of the most successful Regular Season in the history of MPL Singapore. The top MLBB pro teams in Singapore competed over the weekends in September for a place in the Playoffs.

The top four teams in the MPL SG Season 6 Regular Season were separated by four points. Team Flash, last year's finalists, led the table despite having the same points (17) as defending champions RSG SG, thanks to a better head-to-head record. RSG fans will be disheartened, as this is the first time they have failed to secure the top spot in the Regular Season since MPL SG Season 3.

On the other hand, HomeBois SG have showcased their skills to secure third place in the table with 15 points, followed by Bleed Esports in fourth place with 13 points.

While the league table at the end of the Regular Season reflected the rise in the tournament’s competitive level, MPL SG Season 6 also witnessed the highest Peak Concurrent Viewership (PCV) in the tournament’s history.

Per data from Esports Charts, the Regular Season games have gathered 12,585 PCV, making it the highest in MPL SG history. Last season’s most-watched MPL SG match was the Grand Final with 7,600 PCV. This season, just four Regular Season matches exceeded that number.

MPL SG Season 6 Playoffs: Format, schedule, and more

MPL Singapore Season 6 Road to the Finals (Image via Moonton Games)

The MPL SG Season 6 Playoffs will be held from October 20 to October 22, 2023, at the Suntec City Atrium (Towers 1 and 2). The new venue for the Playoffs will have larger seating arrangements for the fans.

All teams will be seeded in the Playoffs based on their standings in the league table at the end of the Regular Season. The Playoffs will follow a hybrid elimination bracket. The first two rounds for the bottom four teams will follow a single elimination format, while the teams from the top half of the table will compete in a double elimination format.

All these matches, barring the Lower Bracket Finals and Upper Bracket Finals, will follow a best-of-three (BO3) format. The Lower Bracket and the Upper Bracket Finals will follow a best-of-five (BO5) format, while the Grand Finals will follow a best-of-seven (BO7) format.

You can follow the official social media pages of the tournament for all the latest news and updates. Follow the official website of the MPL SG Season 6 for all the schedule and results.