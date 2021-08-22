Multiple teams disqualified from PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO): Fall Split 2021

The Fall Split of the 2021 season of PUBG Mobile Esports is currently underway. Currently, the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall is going on in different regions worldwide.

The tournament's Group Stages is currently underway, and players and teams are trying their best to qualify for the event's finals. PMCO 2021 offers a massive prize pool of $2,000,000 (Spring + Fall Split) divided into 23 regions.

The PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN Fall Split 2021!



Keep up-to-date with the #PMCO2021 Group Stage schedule for all the different regions, listed in local timings!



Make sure you follow their regional social media channels for daily updates.

📺https://t.co/EGfU0kS5AL#PUBGMOBILE #PMCO pic.twitter.com/JTActkUOFa — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 19, 2021

However, like all Esports, PUBG Mobile has also faced a cheating menace in their tournaments. To counter this, developers have set up an in-game anti-cheat system that detects and helps identify players using illegal software to gain an unfair advantage. In addition, the developers have added an extra layer of protection for official tournaments where the use of the GAC tool, which monitors the device's activity and detects suspicious software, has been made.

Despite all these protections, some players and teams try to bypass these security checks and still try to use unfair means and also violate some other tournament rules. Needless to say, these teams and players are swiftly dealt with by the organizers and are banned from competing.

PUBG Mobile Esports officials disqualified multiple teams for cheating and violating tournament rules.

Disqualified teams from PMCO Nepal Fall 2021

1) Hellraisers Clan

Offense: AntiCheat Evasion

2) Goza Esports

Offense: AntiCheat Evasion

Disqualified teams from PMCO: Pakistan Fall 2021

1) 4Generation

Offense: Fake Document Submission

2) BFM Esports

Offence: AntiCheat Evasion + Cheating

3) Four Vipers

Offense: AntiCheat Evasion

4) 3x Esports

Offense: Fake Document Submission

5) BYP Elites

Offense: AntiCheat Evasion + Fake Document Submission

6) 1920 Esports

Offense: AntiCheat Evasion

Disqualified teams from PMCO: Bangladesh Fall 2021

1) Unstoppable ES

Offense: Fake Document Submission

2) Vangchur Squad

Offense: Fake Document Submission

3) Phantom Esports

Offense: Fake Document Submission + AntiCheat Evasion

Disqualified teams from PMCO: South Asia Wildcard Fall 2021

1) Team WMG

Offense: AntiCheat Evasion

2) Bad Boys

Offense: AntiCheat Evasion

Disqualified teams from PMCO: Wildcard Fall 2021

1) Team JUSTICEZ

Offense: AntiCheat Evasion

2) The Third Eye

Offense: Cheating

3) Reaper X

Offense: Fake Document Submission

With these teams disqualified, legitimate competitors from these respective regions will breathe a sigh of relief after seeing that the game is striving to compete in a fair environment.

The semi-finals end today, 22 August 2021.

Edited by Srijan Sen