"My filmer risked his life for this video" - Jack Doherty responds to recent brawl during boxing event

The latest stream (January 7) from Jack Doherty, the controversial Kick streamer, has once again captured attention online following an all-out brawl that unfolded during a broadcast. The stream in question took place in a boxing arena, showcasing two dwarf fighters. However, the focus quickly shifted beyond the ring as a crowd began to gather before the skirmish.

The exact reason that sparked the brawl isn't entirely clear, as there were at least 20-30 people involved in the altercation. Videos of the incident quickly started going viral.

Popular online news page Drama Alert suggested that there were even reports of people possibly brandishing firearms (although this remains unconfirmed):

Expand Tweet

Jack Doherty shared his reactions to one of these videos on X, stating:

"My filmer risked his life for this video. The rest is on my account."

Streamer reacts to the brawl (Image via X/DramaAlert)

Kick streamers Jack Doherty, Heelmike, and others get kicked out of an arena following a massive brawl

Kick streams, especially those featuring Jack Doherty, are typically rife with controversies. This instance was no exception, as the streamer captured the moment a brawl erupted during an ongoing boxing match involving two dwarf fighters.

In the clip, there were at least 20 people running around, making it difficult to determine exactly who or what sparked the tensions. Here's the clip:

Expand Tweet

Even though streamers like Jack and Michael "Heelmike" were present in the arena, they remained on the sidelines, merely observing, and were not directly involved in the unfolding brawl.

Nonetheless, the competition had to be put on hold as security swiftly instructed the audience, including the present streamers such as Jack and Heelmike, to vacate the arena (as seen in the above clip).

What did the community say?

Witnessing the all-out brawl naturally piqued curiosity, and several online community members reacted to the viral clip on social media. Here are some notable responses:

Online community reacts to the scuffle (Image via X/DramaAlert)

Another viral moment was captured during Jack Doherty's stream. While the group was processing the incident in the car park, a van could be seen approaching the background, dragging an individual (speculated to be Jack) into the vehicle. Despite looking like an alleged kidnapping, fans have perceived it as a staged incident for clicks.