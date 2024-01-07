"Anything for clout these days" - Fans react as Jack Doherty allegedly gets "kidnapped" during livestream

Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty appears to have orchestrated a staged kidnapping in his latest live stream (January 7). Along with his friends, the streamer attended a so-called boxing match between two dwarfs. However, a brawl erupted, leading to the group being expelled from the arena. Amidst the commotion, the camera captured a van approaching in the distance, purportedly coercing someone into the vehicle.

Although the identity of the person entering the van was not visible, there is speculation that it might be Jack, as he was absent from his stream for a while.

Despite these events, fans remained skeptical of the incident. One X user wrote:

"Apparently. This is what live streaming has come to. Anything for clout these days."

Fan calls out streamer for allegedly staging a kidnapping (Image via X/FearedBuck)

Did Jack Doherty get kidnapped? Exploring the viral clip

With the proliferation of livestreaming in the last few years, distinguishing reality from staged content has become increasingly challenging. Earlier today, a video clip from Jack Doherty's livestream went viral, depicting a person being forcibly dragged into a van before it drove away.

The original clip was, in fact, shared by a livestreaming account (@clippedszn), accompanied by a caption suggesting that "someone" had been kidnapped during Jack's livestream:

The video was subsequently reposted by a well-known internet troll, FearBuck (@FearedBuck), who claimed that Jack was the one allegedly kidnapped during the incident. He wrote:

"Jack doherty apparently just got kidnapped."

However, the entire incident was likely staged, as evidenced by Jack's response to the clip. He wrote:

"They kidnapped the wrong guy."

Jack responds to the clip claiming he got kidnapped (Image via X/FearedBuck)

As of writing, Jack Doherty's Kick channel is live, and he was seen in a broadcast just an hour ago. This suggests that the purported kidnapping may not have been genuine.

Fans react to the clip

Jack is one of the most contentious streamers, and the clip naturally garnered numerous reactions from the online community. Here are some responses:

Fans react to the viral clip (Image via X/FearedBuck)

As indicated by the community's reactions, Jack isn't the most well-liked figure within the online community. His recent viral moment occurred when he was assaulted live during one of his streams in December 2023.