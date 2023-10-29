Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz’s dad rescued from kidnapping following shootout which left 2 people dead - Reports 

According to Watch LFC (via Mirror Football), Liverpool winger Luis Diaz's father, who was kidnapped, has been rescued following a shootout that left two people dead.

As per Semana, Luis Diaz's parents, Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulandawere, were both kidnapped by armed men riding motorcycles in Barrancas, Columbia on Saturday afternoon (October 28).

The Colombian police immediately launched an effort to take charge of the situation and rescue Diaz's parents. It was also reported that the military got involved in a bid to find them (via GOAL).

According to Fabrizio Romano, due to the pressure of law enforcement, Diaz's mother was later found and released unharmed. However, his father was still missing and was in the hands of the kidnappers.

Fortunately, it appears that he has been rescued now. It's been reported that he was rescued following a shootout that left two unnamed people dead.

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk hails summer signings for settling well at the club

Liverpool center-back Virgil van Dijk praised Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch for adjusting quickly at Anfield.

All four midfielders were signed to revamp Jurgen Klopp's starting XI ahead of the new season after their disappointing 2022-23 campaign. They have all made important contributions across all competitions to date, with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai establishing themselves as first-team regulars.

In his matchday programme notes, Van Dijk wrote (via Liverpool's official website):

"Dominik, Alexis, Wataru and Ryan are all different players with different personalities, but each of them in their own way has come into the club and adapted with very little fuss."

"I would like to think that part of the reason for this is that we are a welcoming club, but even if this is the case you still need the individuals themselves to arrive with a positive attitude and a willingness to fit in."

"We're only in late October now so it is important to remember, though, that no matter how well the new boys have settled in they will still be finding their feet," he continued. "It is up to the rest of us to keep on giving them whatever support and encouragement they need.

"As individuals and as a group they have already made a positive impression, so long may that continue."

All four stars will be vying to make Liverpool's starting XI to face Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash at Anfield later today (October 29).