“My heart rate drops really low” - YouTuber McJuggerNuggets reveals getting diagnosed with PACs, fans concerned

American YouTuber Jesse "McJuggerNuggets," with a subscriber count of 4.2 million, recently posted a worrisome health update on his X profile. On December 29, 2023, he shared that he had to be urgently taken to the hospital after experiencing palpitations and a fear of fainting.

McJuggerNuggets shared another update today, January 1, 2024, revealing that he has been discharged. However, he recounted that he received a diagnosis of PACs, also known as premature atrial contractions in his heart. The creator wrote:

"My heart rate drops really low then suddenly spikes for no reason at all along with an extra beat every so often."

What are PACs? McJuggerNuggets diagnosed with heart condition

YouTuber reveals being diagnosed with PACs. (Image via X/@McJuggerNuggets)

American YouTuber McJuggerNuggets, also known as RiDGiD STUDiOS, recently shared a concerning health update on his social media account. He disclosed that he was diagnosed with PACs, which stands for Premature Atrial Contractions.

It is a type of cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) where the heart's upper chambers (atria) contract earlier than they should. Normally, the heart's upper chambers should contract in a specific order, but with PACs, they sometimes contract too early due to an extra electrical signal, disrupting the heart's rhythm.

Interestingly, the YouTuber mentioned that even though the doctors were puzzled about why he would black out, given his overall good health, he believed that the cause might be linked to COVID:

"It was quite obvious. the elephant in the room…f**king covid. the blackouts started with covid. My heart palpitations began after covid in 2022."

Jesse blames COVID for his palpitations. (Image via X/@McJuggerNuggets)

The YouTuber stressed that his health issue should remind everyone not to underestimate COVID. Despite the pandemic ending a couple of years ago, he highlighted the lasting effects it can have, urging people to take it seriously:

"It will take a lot more disease, disability and premature death for this s**t to finally be taken more seriously."

Jesse warns his fans regarding the lasting effects of COVID. (Image via X)

What did the fans say?

Many fans expressed their concerns by sharing worrying messages on the post. Some even raised doubts about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine shots. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans share their concerning messages to the YouTuber. (Image via X)

While some fans may have reservations about vaccines, it's essential not to spread any form of hysteria or misinformation regarding the vaccines.