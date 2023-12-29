"Omg this is scary": Get-well-soon messages pour in as YouTuber McJuggerNuggets shares news about being hospitalized

Jesse Tyler Ridgway, better known by his YouTuber alias McJuggerNuggets, has shocked fans after revealing a picture of himself in a hospital. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Jesse revealed that he was admitted to the ER a couple of days ago by his partner Ashley after they feared he would blackout due to severe palpitations, which have prevented him from sleeping for more than a day.

Fans of the YouTuber are naturally very concerned for his well-being, with fellow content creators and well-wishers flooding the comments with get-well-soon messages. One X user, @XBrittanyDukeX, wrote:

"Omg!! This is scary!!! I hope the doctors find out what's going on."

Expand Tweet

"Anytime I start eating, I black out": Popular YouTuber McJuggerNuggets has been hospitalized for an undiagnosed ailment

While it is unclear what the actual reason for the palpitations is, McJuggerNuggets has provided a summary of the numerous ailments that have been plaguing his body for the last few days. In the post meant as an update to his followers, the YouTuber divulged that the feeling of going to pass out was reminiscent of his experience when he had contracted COVID-19:

"two nights ago, ashley had to rush me to the ER. my heart started having palpitations and i felt like i was going to blackout…this same thing happened 2 months ago when i had covid during the movie"

Expand Tweet

McJuggerNuggets went on to reveal that he had been hospitalized for two days and that he had been unable to eat and sleep for more than a day due to an irregular heartbeat. Describing the situation as "very scary," especially considering that doctors have not been able to diagnose the illness so far:

"ive been admitted to the hospital…i have had no sleep in the last 30 hours…cant eat…heartbeat is apparently irregular. anytime i eat, i start blacking out. it’s all very scary, idk what’s happening neither do doctors. thankfully im stabilized right now. comes in waves."

In the difficult times, fans and fellow YouTubers have come out in support of the sick creator. Here are some more social media reactions from X conveying well wishes, hoping he makes a swift recovery:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

McJuggerNuggets is a veteran on YouTube, having joined the platform back in 2006. He has collaborated with the likes of Boogie2988 and The Angry Grandpa. The creator is known for Psycho Series, which was first published in 2012. Jesse has gone on to act and produce several other highly beloved web shows, such as Crisis, The Devil Inside, and My Virtual Escape.

His official YouTube channel has amassed over 4.2 million subscribers at the time of writing, having garnered over 2.1 billion views over his career.