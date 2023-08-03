"I'm in the f*cking hospital": IShowSpeed from his hospital bed as fans troll him before YouTuber reaches 19 million subscribers

It is no secret that Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently in a hospital in Japan after he was diagnosed with a severe case of sinus infection. However, that hasn't stopped fans from trolling the YouTuber as he sat on his hospital bed looking forward to reaching the 19 million subscriber mark. As the number came close, swathes of people unsubscribed from his channel, and the streamer reacted quite emotionally to the drop in numbers.

While his fans have been nothing but supportive over the last couple of days, even showing up in force outside the hospital to wish him a speedy recovery, they were not averse to a bit of light trolling as the popular streamer neared the 19,000,000 subscriber mark.

While initially happy, IShowSpeed appeared quite distraught when the number appeared to fall and brought up the fact that he has been hospitalized in a bid to make them subscribe.

Here's his live reaction to fans trolling him:

"Let's go! 19 mill, 19 mill. Let's go. (smile fades) Come on, my 19 mill bruh. Chat what the f*ck! I'm in the f*cking hospital b*tch. I'm in the f*cking hospital right now, what the f*ck."

This was too much for IShowSpeed as he started getting a headache and laid back down for a while after pointing to all the medical equipment around him.:

"F*cking look at this sh*t. Headache, headache, headache. I might need the nurse..."

IShowSpeed barks from hospital bed after reaching 19 million subscribers on YouTube

The Breakout Streamer of last year has seen exceptional growth in popularity over the years and even bagged a nomination for this year's Streamer of the Year Award at Streamys. The 18-year-old is primarily known for his association with the footballing world and his passion for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Which is why he had traveled to Japan to see Al-Nassr play PSG in the pre-season. All things considered, before the hospitalization, he was having quite a nice time and even met and made a viral TikTok with Neymar Jr. However, a couple of days after that, he had to be taken to the ER after a swollen eye.

While the YouTuber has been in the hospital as per the doctor's recommendation, that did not stop him from celebrating when he did eventually reach the 19-million mark on his YouTube after a bit of trolling. He even did his signature bark while sitting in the hospital bed.

Fans react to IShowSpeed reaching 19 million subscribers on YouTube

Fans of the streamer were ecstatic when he finally reached the 19-million mark. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

While fans were initially quite worried about his medical, the doctors reassured the YouTuber that it was just a sinus infection which is very much treatable. The Japanese doctors recommended he be hospitalized to ensure constant medical care. IShowSpeed's mother has also traveled to Japan to be with him as he recovers.