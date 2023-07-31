"Still in the hospital": IShowSpeed reveals symptoms that are still keeping him in hospital, says it can take months to recover

Darren "IShowSpeed" has given his latest health update with a new video uploaded to his official YouTube channel titled "idk man," where he revealed he's still hospitalized. Talking directly to his fans, the young streamer expressed concern for not streaming due to his medical condition and shared in detail the symptoms that have been causing him pain.

As one of the more popular streamers on YouTube, Darren's hospitalization has naturally caused a lot of fans to grow concerned for his well-being. Especially considering the Ohio native is far from home, currently in Japan, where he traveled recently to watch Al-Nassr play in their pre-season.

In the latest video, IShowSpeed stated he wanted to return home ASAP but that he wasn't sure when that would be possible:

"All right guys, so right now y'all I'm still currently in the hospital, right? Right now currently still in the hospital you know and I'm hospitalized. I really just want to go home and stream for y'all, I want to go home play for a night, play FIFA 24. I just want to go home and stream but I don't know how long I'm gonna be here."

IShowSpeed also mentioned that, seeing his medical condition, he can be kept in the hospital indefinitely, saying it could take weeks or months to recover:

"They can keep me in here for months weeks days or years if they want to."

"I'm gonna tell you all the symptoms": IShowSpeed shares the exact areas of pain that are keeping him in the hospital

slipper @slipperrz yes speed back in hospital. they made an appointment for him to get blood work done when we left yesterday. after getting here this morning they advised he should stay at the hospital so they can monitor everything. he’s ok just in pain as usual

As per initial reports, the reason for the streamer's hospitalization was a sinus infection that caused one of his eyes to get swollen. The situation got so bad that he had to undergo emergency surgery, with the YouTuber talking about severe headaches which was causing acute pain in the eye.

In the latest video, IShowSpeed shared the exact symptoms and pointed out the areas around his eyes and his head which still hurt:

"I'm gonna tell you all the symptoms. Basically, the symptoms that I'm having are like- [Points to swollen eye] This hurts. I'm having like a huge, it's like an ache right here and back here [Points to top of head]. And this [Top of the head] is numb and this part [Area around the swollen eye] is numb. So I'm having numbness right here and I'm having numbness back here and it aches like hurts like a little headache."

slipper @slipperrz @ThomasColePrice Sinusitis only right now. Docs have said it could progress to meningitis if not treated right which is why they’ve advised he stays in hospital for now. Saw your messages and replies it’s all being watched closely he’s in good hands here

As per tweets from his cameraman Slipz, it appears that doctors have warned that while the condition is currently sinusitis (sinus infection) and that the bacteria is in his eyelids and, therefore, there is no threat to his eyes, if not treated right it can progress to meningitis, which can be quite dangerous for IShowSpeed.