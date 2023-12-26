My Hero Ultra Rumble downtime today, server status, and more (December 26, 2023)

My Hero Ultra Rumble, the latest newcomer in the battle royale scene, is down for maintenance on December 26. As announced by the official X account of the Bandai Namco-published anime multiplayer game, players will be unable to log in to enjoy exciting skirmishes during this period, whether solo or with friends.

But how long will this outage last, and is there any way to track the server status? Here's everything fans need to know before the services are back up again.

My Hero Ultra Rumble downtime period explored

If you have been trying to log in at this point in time and are unable to connect to the server, then it's not your internet at fault. My Hero Ultra Rumble's server maintenance began at 1.30 AM PT on December 26 and will last until 4.30 AM PT. If you are from the EU, the server downtime is from 10.30 AM CET to 1.30 PM CET.

So while you may not be able to play the game currently, you will not have to wait much longer to dive back into the chaotic action against other players. Server maintenance is very common in the online gaming realm and often signals to new updates to a game. While it is unclear what's coming, fans are excited nonetheless to see more from the multiplayer title about the iconic superhero anime.

Can players track server status?

Besides this official announcement, there is no way to track the countdown back to the servers going live. So you will need to keep an eye on the clock, and when the time is right, you can try logging back into My Hero Ultra Rumble.

My Hero Ultra Rumble was developed by Byking Inc. and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. The title boasts over 20 unique characters from the manga, and you can meet many dynamic combat opportunities and show off your personalization prowess.