My Hero Academia films keep the anime from returning to its past heights (and likely will forever)

My Hero Academia has gained immense popularity as an anime series in the past decade, owing to its compelling storyline, character development, and overall animation quality, which captured the attention of dedicated fans and earned critical acclaim. However, the quality of the series has deteriorated in recent years, especially because of the My Hero Academia films.
The drop in overall animation quality in My Hero Academia season 5 could be clearly seen, likely due to the release of the third film, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission. This decline in quality, as fans have noted, suggests that the production team might be prioritizing financial gains over maintaining high standards. It seems that movies generate more revenue compared to original anime series, despite requiring similar efforts from the team.
My Hero Academia films have contributed to the original anime's decline in quality
My Hero Academia season 5 aired from March 27 to September 25, 2021, and the third film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, was released on August 6, 2021, near the middle of season 5's run. Some fans have expressed disappointment with the overall animation quality drop of season 5, suggesting that Studio Bones may have prioritized financial gains over maintaining the series' level of excellence.
This sentiment arises from the understanding that movies typically generate more revenue than anime seasons. This has disappointed many fans, who have expressed their disapproval on various social media platforms.
The decline in quality of the original anime series could potentially be attributed to the preference for more profitable and easier-to-produce movies. This shift in focus towards creating captivating movies that generate higher revenue allows the production team to expand and potentially earn more.
Whether they should do it or not remains a subjective matter, but it is evident that fans, and the overall anime community, are disappointed with this change. While some appreciate the movie's quality, others still hold onto the hope of My Hero Academia returning to its previous heights as an original anime series.
Thus, fans of My Hero Academia have expressed concerns about the upcoming season 7, set to premiere in 2024, alongside the fourth film in the franchise. After being disappointed by season 5, fans worry that the quality of season 7 may be compromised due to both projects releasing in the same year.
It will be interesting to see how Studio Bones handles these simultaneous endeavors without compromising the series' reputation. The question, however, that continues to worry fans, is whether Studio Bones will prioritize financial gains over maintaining the anime's quality once again.
Maintaining a strong reputation for the beloved series is crucial, as fans eagerly anticipate its release, and disappointing them could have negative consequences. Thus, Studio Bones must carefully manage both projects to ensure high quality without compromise.
Final thoughts
As a highly acclaimed and beloved series, My Hero Academia holds high expectations for its animation produced by Studio Bones. The studio must therefore strike a delicate balance between meeting fans' high standards and ensuring financial success.
While financial gains are essential for any series to continue production, focusing on it alone over quality content can drastically damage the series' reputation.
Therefore, it is crucial to prioritize delivering exceptional quality animation and generating revenue as well. Financial revenue is necessary to run the series smoothly and afford to produce high-quality animation, while good quality content is necessary to satisfy and establish a loyal fanbase, which is the foundation for any series to be successful.
