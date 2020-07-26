Fortnite pro 'FaZe Ewok' gets trolled for being deaf

FaZe Ewok, whose real name is Soleil Wheeler, is known for quite a few things. She is FaZe clan's first female member of the Fortnite team, and the second youngest after FaZe H1ghSky1. She is deaf, and was one of the most prominent streamers who shifted to Microsoft's Mixer easier this year. Further, she has a reputation of telling people off on Twitter.

Jose Sway, or FaZe Sway, on the other hand, is a 16-year-old professional Fortnite gamer who has 3.54 million subscribers on YouTube. This incident is about an 18-year-old streamer called Kaylin, who initially contacted FaZe Sway on Twitter, after which Ewok got into an argument with her.

Fortnite pro 'FaZe Ewok' roasts girl who mocked her

On 24th July, Faze Sway posted the following picture on his Twitter account. As you can see, the post is about a girl called Kaylin, who is trying to get herself a 'follow' from Sway. She texts him multiple times in April 2020 (at least seven times, to be specific), and Sway does not reply even once.

Pretty soon, Kaylin replies to the post, and explains to Sway that 'girls have it the hardest'. Regardless, it is something Wheeler doesn't quite like, and decides to reply to the girl. You can see the replies below:

If you do not know, OnlyFans is a social media platform where fans can pay to see their favourite adult performers on a subscription basis. Of course, the argument does not end there, and Kaylin asked her the following, as a reply.

With Ewok's savage reply, Kaylin crosses a boundary or two with her own, and posts the following, before deleting it promptly. As you can see, she appears to be making fun of the Fortnite gamer's disability.

Ewok condemns this move, and posts the following on Twitter. DrLupo was quick to comment on the post and advised Ewok to ignore people like Kaylin. He said that the Fortnite gamer is better off focusing on her own career.

Your best bet, as an influencer, is and always will be to completely ignore that kind of thing. She is a fart in the wind. No one knows who she is. You are one of Forbes 30 under 30. That's where it ends. 💜❤️ — DrLupo (@DrLupo) July 24, 2020

Kaylin deletes the comment, and posts the following apology on her Twitter. She explains that she is 'very sorry' for making fun of her disability, and encouraged people to be kind to each other. Further, she commented that she didn't want Ewok's feelings to be hurt, and encouraged her to 'keep grinding'.

@Ewok didnt mean for any feelings to be hurt. keep grinding 💕 — kaylin (@kaylinnss) July 24, 2020

Of course, considering Kaylin is at least 18 years old, making fun of a 14-year-old Fortnite gamer who has a disability is not the best of things to do.

