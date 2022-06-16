"Naming the Juneteenth emblem 'Bonobo' is honestly insane": Halo Infinite community reacts to racist nameplate

Halo Infinite's latest attempt to celebrate an event has turned into a disaster for 343 Industries due to an error on the part of the developers. The latest issue arose over the Juneteenth celebrations, which have an important place in American history.

ショーン @sayonaranigga Halo Infinite naming the Juneteenth emblem “Bonobos” is honestly insane though, like as an accident or on purpose Halo Infinite naming the Juneteenth emblem “Bonobos” is honestly insane though, like as an accident or on purpose

The problem began with a nameplate that was offered to players on the occasion that celebrates the emancipation of slaves. Unfortunately, one of the secondary color palettes was named 'Bonobo,' which is a species of a giant ape. Suffice to say, many were offended by it and believed that the decision had racist connotations. While 343 Industries has been quick to fix the problem, it has left a poor aftertaste in the mouths of many.

343 Industries apologizes after a major mishap with Halo Infinite nameplate

The nameplate was soon changed to 'Freedom' before a major storm could brew. However, officials apologized and made the change only after social media took notice.

In a series of tweets, Head of 343 Industries Bonnie Ross sincerely apologized to all who may have been hurt:

"We were made aware of a palette option for our Juneteenth emblem that contained an offensive and hurtful term. The team immediately addressed this issue via an update. We are a studio and franchise committed to inclusivity where everyone is welcome and supported to be their true self. On behalf of 343, I apologize for making a celebrated moment a painful moment."

It's unclear how the mishap occurred, and the name may have been there as a placeholder. However, the community was less than convinced by any such explanation. Mint Blitz explained that Bonobo is a really old software that has been seen in the older files of Bungie.

Mint Blitz @MintBlitz Since I saw 343 accidentally named the Halo Infinite Juneteenth emblem as Bonobo.



Here is literally the program that was in an old Bungie Vidoc. Since I saw 343 accidentally named the Halo Infinite Juneteenth emblem as Bonobo.Here is literally the program that was in an old Bungie Vidoc. https://t.co/ACzW3JBNj9

But not every Halo Infinite player is as convinced, and some strongly believe that this was a show of ignorance. One user even requested that everyone stop playing the game until an apology is issued.

Josiah | NadeGod @TheNadeGod 1. The 1st Halo Infinite drop pod landed today, which is dope, however



2. The name, "bonobo" made it past who knows how many people as the Juneteenth Nameplate name, it translates to a type of ape.



I (and you) will not be playing the game until a statement/apology is issued.

🧵 1. The 1st Halo Infinite drop pod landed today, which is dope, however2. The name, "bonobo" made it past who knows how many people as the Juneteenth Nameplate name, it translates to a type of ape.I (and you) will not be playing the game until a statement/apology is issued.🧵 https://t.co/hG4pP6Gosr

Optic's APG felt that this was a joke made in bad taste that reflected poorly on the company.

OpTic a🅿️G @aPureGangster The fact this went through and made it this far is appalling. Are they just making racist jokes over there and thought this would be funny? Now I gotta continue to play this game/support them but any chance I get I will be talking shit on 343. Please try and fine me The fact this went through and made it this far is appalling. Are they just making racist jokes over there and thought this would be funny? Now I gotta continue to play this game/support them but any chance I get I will be talking shit on 343. Please try and fine me

Some of the previous sentiments against 343 Industries over content in Halo Infinite were also on show.

nova @suprnovaaaaaaaa Halo infinite has been out for a whole six months and all 343i has managed to do is blue ball the entire community and release a racist emblem on juneteenth. Halo infinite has been out for a whole six months and all 343i has managed to do is blue ball the entire community and release a racist emblem on juneteenth.

A recent string of incidents took its toll on a player who declared that they uninstalled the game to prioritize their mental health.

Maui @mauimndz I've uninstalled Halo Infinite, for a while at least.



The recent controversy of the Juneteenth nameplate, lack of updates, aggressive skill based matchmaking, and rise in store prices mix to a result that is bad for my mental health.



There's a good game here, but it needs time. I've uninstalled Halo Infinite, for a while at least.The recent controversy of the Juneteenth nameplate, lack of updates, aggressive skill based matchmaking, and rise in store prices mix to a result that is bad for my mental health.There's a good game here, but it needs time.

While 343 Industries has since apologized for the name, the entire incident has angered fans. It remains to be seen if the recent blunder will have a telling effect on Halo Infinite.

