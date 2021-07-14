NBA 2K22 PS5 & 75th anniversary edition covers leaked ahead of time

NBA 2K22 is right around the corner as the NBA Finals are finishing up soon and the NBA draft will be shortly after that. The anticipated release date for the latest release of the most prominent basketball game on the market is scheduled for early September. Preorders are available in most outlets now.

With the release already scheduled, it makes sense for the cover athlete to be officially announced. After yet another stellar season in his young career, Luka Doncic will have the illustrious honor of gracing the latest NBA 2K cover. As with many previous releases, there are other editions of the game that will be released with varying cover art and benefits to each one. Those editions may have leaked earlier than the official announcement came.

NBA 2K22 leaks

Luka Doncic on the cover of NBA 2K22. Image via Sports Illustrated

As mentioned, the official NBA 2K22 cover will feature Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. The cover features some of the most unique art to date as most NBA 2K releases are just photos instead of actual artwork. As for the leaks, it seems 2Kintel on Twitter leaked the covers before the announcements.

I always got Yall man #NBA2K22 pic.twitter.com/Z5UDWlR6ag — NBA 2K22 Leaks & Intel (@2KIntel) July 14, 2021

The Legend edition is something 2K began in 2018 with Shaquille O'Neal on the cover. Now, it seems the Legend edition for this year will include Legends of different eras. Kareem Adbul-Jabbar, the league's all-time leading scorer, Dirk Nowitzki, perhaps the best foreign-born NBA player in history, and Kevin Durant, a legend still in the making, will grace this edition's cover. This will be the first time multiple people will be on the Legends edition cover.

Also leaked was the possibility of an edition celebrating the WNBA's 25 year anniversary. 2K has been more focused on including the WNBA in their game more prominently of late as the sport has gained a lot more popularity and a bigger fanbase. The WNBA edition is rumored to have WNBA legend Candace Parker, one of the best basketball players ever featured on the cover.

NBA 2K22 WNBA edition potential cover. Image via Deseret News

Are these special editions going to be great additions to the NBA 2K family?

Edited by Gautham Balaji