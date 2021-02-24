nCORE Games, developers of the military-themed action title 'FAU-G' have announced that the Team Deathmatch mode will be added soon.

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards has been a hotly discussed mobile title for a while now. The title premiered on January 26, 2021, on the 72nd Republic Day of India.

The game broke the records as it amassed more than five million installations within 24-hours of its release. It occupied the first place on the list of Free Games’ category on the Google Play Store.

On its initial release, a story-based campaign mode was available for the players. One had to achieve a certain objective within in specific timeframe. Meanwhile, the other two modes had a coming soon label on them.

Also Read: FAU-G crosses 5 million downloads on Google Play Store, claims top spot 18 hours after release

nCore Games FAU-G to receive its first multiplayer game mode soon, announce developers

Advertisement

The post by the developers read:

Find your friends, form your squad, fight for freedom! FAU-G’s multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode is coming soon!

As mentioned in the developers' social media post, the Team Deathmatch mode will be arriving soon in FAU-G. The game’s first multiplayer mode would enable the users to play and enjoy the prominent title alongside their friends.

Three modes were revealed at the time of release - ‘Campaign,’ ‘Team Deathmatch,’ and ‘Free For All.’ The Campaign mode only offered the players three melee weapons - Club, Axe, and Pipe.

It is now likely that some firearms would soon be introduced with the Team Deathmatch mode's arrival in FAU-G.

How to download FAU-G on Android

Players can follow the steps given below to download FAU-G on their devices:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store page of FAU-G. The link for it is given below:

FAU-G on Google Play Store: Click here.

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘Install’ button as shown in the picture:

Click on the Install button.

Advertisement

Step 3: The download for the game would soon commence. After its completion, players can enjoy playing FAU-G on their mobile devices.

Also Read: FAU-G vs. Free Fire: 5 major differences between the games.