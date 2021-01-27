FAU-G crosses 5 million downloads on Google Play Store, claims top spot 18 hours after release

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards has crossed the milestone of five million downloads on the Google Play Store within 24 hours of release. The game has now claimed the first position in the ‘Top Free Games’ category on the app.

FAU-G is a made-in-India action game developed and published by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based company. The game’s announcement was made by Akshay Kumar in September, while the pre-registration was opened on the last day of November.

Fans and players had been eagerly waiting for FAU-G’s arrival since its initial announcement.

Finally, their long wait came to an end on January 26th, as the highly anticipated title was released for Android devices.

Also read: nCORE Games’ FAU-G will directly release on Google Play Store, existing APK and OBB files on the internet are fake

FAU-G crosses 5 million installs on Androids, is first in the Top Free Games category

nCORE Games took to Twitter to inform users about this incredible achievement:

Advertisement

“FAU-G is now the #1 Free Game. Thank you India!”

In the same way as the pre-registrations, the game has received a tremendous response from mobile users, and it has not only managed to rack up five million installs but has also made its way to the summit of the ‘Top Free Games’ list.

The game features a story-based campaign mode, and players have to fight their way through Galwan Valley. Currently, FAU-G doesn’t feature any firearm, and players can instead use Clubs, Axes, and Pipes. They are required to complete objectives within the time-limit.

The game is rated 3.6 with more than 3.44 lakh reviews.

If players haven’t downloaded FAU-G yet, they can do so by following these steps:

Step 1: Players have to open Google Play Store on their devices and search for FAU-G, or press this link.

Step 2: They must select the install button. Once the game is downloaded and installed, gamers can enjoy the title.

Advertisement

Also read: nCORE Games’ FAU-G: Game modes, in-game currency, and more