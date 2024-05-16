“Needs chess lessons from Tyler1” - Fans react as Magnus Carlsen rages after losing to Alireza Firouzja at Chess.com Classic 2024 finals

The streaming community took to the popular r/LivestreamFail to react to Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen's rageful moment live on stream after the World Number 1 lost against Alireza Firouzja at the Chess.com Classic 2024 finals. The Norwegian was leading two to one after match three, but the Iranian-born French player turned the tables and won two in a row to claim a shock win against Magnus.

Had Magnus managed to hold on to his lead, this would have been his eighth consecutive tournament win. However, as things turned out, Alireza won the Grand Final Reset. Here's what the final bracket looked like:

The bracket for the Chess.com Classic 2024 (Image via Chess.com)

As mentioned earlier, Magnus Carlsen wasn't particularly happy with the result. Visibly upset, the World Number 1 vented his frustration by throwing a punch into the air.

This quickly went viral. The clip was shared to the popular LSF subreddit which ended up eliciting a lot of reactions. One user named Ian60000 comically stated that Magnus should start getting "lessons" from Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1":

"I think this Magnus guy needs chess lessons from Tyler1."

"I think this Magnus guy needs chess lessons from Tyler1."

LSF members react to the viral clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

How did Magnus Carlsen end up losing the Chess.com Classic 2024?

Magnus Carlsen typically exhibits a precise approach in his gameplay. However, yesterday (May 15), this was not the case. Despite being on the brink of winning the fourth game and potentially clinching the title, Magnus faltered with an incorrect rook move. This error provided Alireza Firouzja with the opportunity to position his rook behind a passer pawn.

In the next game, an Armageddon match, Alireza, requiring only a draw, secured a victory. Consequently, this outcome resulted in the grand final being reset. Following two draws, the Frenchman clinched victory in the third match.

In fact, in the third match, which was also Armageddon, it was Alireza who was in a must-win situation, as a draw with black would have led to Magnus Carlsen winning. He ultimately delivered the crucial victory.

For those wondering, with this win, Alireza Firouzja secured a substantial prize of $30,000. Additionally, he earned 100 tour points and secured a coveted spot in the in-person live Finals.