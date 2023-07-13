Neon White physical edition arriving for PS5 and Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, and more

Neon White is set to receive physical editions for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders going live soon. The shipment for the same will begin later this year in September. The news was recently announced by iam8bit, Skybound Games, Annapurna Interactive, Ben Esposito, and Angel Matrix, and revealed the prices for the physical retail version and the iam8bit Exclusive Edition.

For collectors who love gathering unique physical editions, the retail edition will hand buyers an original 11x17 inch foldout poster and artwork designed by character artist Rebecca Ryan.

According to the official announcement, the iam8bit Exclusive Edition comprises five Neon White-themed anime-style "character peeker" stickers, a Rebecca Ryan-designed exclusive cover sheet, a Machine Girl pumping soundtrack, and a region-free cartridge with global compatibility.

Neon White PS5 and Nintendo Switch physical editions arrive later in 2023

Starting July 13, interested gamers can pre-order the physical editions from global retailers and the iam8bit Exclusive Edition from the official iam8bit website. The physical retail edition will cost $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99, while the iam8bit Exclusive Edition will cost $44.99.

The physical retail edition's shipment will begin on September 12, 2023. The iam8bit Exclusive Edition will reportedly ship in Q4 2023.

Developed by Angel Matrix and published by Annapurna Interactive, Neon White was released on June 16, 2022. It is a speedrunning single-player FPS where players parkour through various structures toward their end goal.

The game received rave reviews, with Sportskeeda awarding it a 9 out of 10. The game was praised for its brilliant level designs, exceptional replay values, energetic soundtrack, vibrant art style, and unique Soul Card mechanic.

Talking to Sportskeeda, Ben Esposito of Angel Matrix described the title's influences as:

"Neon White's presentation is highly influenced by Y2K-era video games and anime. It's meant to be the most 'video-game' video game we could possibly make."

The game received a nomination for Best Debut and Best Design at the 23rd Game Developers Choice Awards. It is available on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes