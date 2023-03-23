With Elden Ring winning GOTY at GDC Awards 2023 here is a list of all other finalists and winners

Elden Ring continued its hot streak at award shows with the RPG title winning the GOTY at the GDC Awards 2023. The recently concluded ceremony saw FromSoftware's latest masterpiece nab three awards for the night. Apart from Elden Ring, other notable winners include God of War Ragnarok, Stray and IMMORTALITY.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is a yearly event that sees video game developers from all around the world come together. The hallowed occasion also sees the Game Developers Choice Awards and Independent Games Festival, serenading the hard work of the video game industry in the past year.

Read on to find out who were the finalists and winners of this year's GDC Awards.

All finalists and winners of GDC Awards 2023

The finalists and winners across all categories at the GDC Awards 2023 are as follows:

GDC Awards 2023 Game of the Year

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment) {winner}

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Honorable Mentions: Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age / Fellow Traveller), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital), Horizon Forbidden West (Geurrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc. / Nuverse), Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive), Vampire Survivors (poncle)

GDC Awards 2023 Best Debut

Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)

NORCO (Geography of Robots / Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive) {winner}

TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)

Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Honorable Mentions: Chained Echoes (Matthias Linda / Deck13), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc. / Nuverse), The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games / Playstack), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

GDC Awards 2023 Best Audio

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) {winner}

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders / Funcom)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment), Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive), Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS / SEGA), Splatoon 5 (Nintendo), TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)

GDC Awards 2023 Audience Awards

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment) {winner}

GDC Awards 2023 Best Narrative

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games / Finji)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios) {winner}

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox / Devolver Digital)

Honorable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment), Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age / Fellow Traveller), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sont Interactive Entertainment), NORCO (Geography of Robots / Raw Fury), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio / Assemble Entertainment)

GDC Awards 2023 Best Design

Elden Ring (From Software Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment) {winner}

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc. / Nurverse)

Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studios / Annapurna Interactive)

TUNIC (Team TUNIC / Finji)

Honorable Mentions: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid), Vampire Survivors (poncle)

GDC Awards 2023 Best Technology

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Beenox, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Sledgehammer Games, Activision Shanghai, Demonware, Toys for Bob / Activision)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) {winner}

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive / Focus Entertainment), IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid), Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive), Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)

GDC Awards 2023 Innovation Award

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid) {winner}

Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studios / Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sont Interactive Entertainment), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

GDC Awards 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award

John Romero {winner}

GDC Awards 2023 Social Impact Award

As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR/NIGHT / Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age / Fellow Traveller) {winner}

Endling – Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios / HandyGames)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games / Finji)

OlliOlli World (Roll7 / Private Division)

We Are OFK (Team OFK)

Honorable Mentions: Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Hindsight (Team Hindsight / Annapurna Interactive), NORCO (Geography of Robots / Raw Fury), Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

GDC Awards 2023 Best Visual Art

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment) {winner}

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital), Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive), OlliOlli World (Roll7 / Private Division), TUNIC (TUNIC Team / Finji)

