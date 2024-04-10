Netflix banned from distributing games in Vietnam

In a surprising turn of events, the Vietnam government has completely banned Netflix from distributing games via its platform, starting today - April 10, 2024. The decision should come as rather unfortunate for users of the service within the country, and there seems to be no immediate solution for the matter at hand - at least until both parties settle on a mutual agreement.

Read on to learn more about the ban on the service in Vietnam.

Vietnam bans Netflix from handing out games

As detailed in an official statement via the broadcasting authority, Netflix has been instructed to comply and entirely stop distributing its games via its app/website. This extends into advertisements for the said service as well.

The ban comes as a consequence of the company not complying with the Vietnamese game online services regulations, as per the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information.

As such, the company must remove its gaming services before April 25, 2024, from both the Vietnam Appstore and Google Play Store fronts.

The company is expected to comply with the order, and gamers from the region will likely be soon locked out of accessing a select few titles on the streaming service such as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - among others.

It is hoped that both parties come to an agreement sooner or later, which should hopefully result in the restoration of these services.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Vietnam has imposed restrictions on these services. The country has previously blocked access to certain shows and movies on the platform, such as Barbie and Flight to You.

Netflix’s gaming services were launched way back in November 2021 and have seen a respectable growth since. The service mostly offers mobile games and ports of PlayStation 2 classics such as Grand Theft Auto for the Android and iOS markets.

