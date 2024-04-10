GTA Trilogy on mobile receives a new update: Everything you must know

Rockstar Games released a new update for the GTA Trilogy mobile edition on April 9, 2024. The American studio collaborated with Netflix in December 2023 to release the compilation's mobile version for Android and iOS devices. The collection has now received a new patch update. This news was reported by Ben (X/@videotechuk_), a renowned insider.

If you have an active Netflix subscription and the game is installed on your device, then you should have received the update by now.

Rockstar Games releases new patch update for GTA Trilogy Netflix version

Expand Tweet

Per the image embedded above, the new version number of the GTA Trilogy Netflix edition is v1.86.44544238. The official statement says the update made some bug fixes and performance improvements to the popular mobile game:

“We're always working to bring you the best Netflix Games experience. In this release, we've made some bug fixes and performance improvements,” it read.

Readers should note that this update is only released for the mobile version of the game. The console and PC versions are still running on previous versions.

Expand Tweet

One user named Joe (X/@SaiyxnGod) asked Ben what happened to the GTA Trilogy Definitive Editon on PC.

The insider mentioned a possible contract between Rockstar Games and Netflix because of which the mobile version of the game is getting frequent updates.

Expand Tweet

Ben also showed optimism that Rockstar Games would bring all the improvements from the Netflix version to the PC and console versions later in the future.

Is the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Netflix version worth playing?

A screenshot from Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Netflix version (Image via Rockstar Games)

The straightforward answer is yes. The mobile version of the Trilogy is the most refined edition, thanks to Rockstar’s collaboration with Netflix. The gaming studio introduced many new features in it, which are still absent on the PC and console versions.

The main highlight of the GTA Trilogy mobile version is the Classic Lighting Mode, which brings the original vibes to all three titles.

The player base was heavily upset when Rockstar Games removed the classic grey, pink, and yellow tones from the titles and made them all look the same. However, you can toggle on that feature in the mobile version along with all other quality-of-life improvements.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you play the GTA Trilogy Netflix version? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion