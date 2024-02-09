GTA Trilogy for Android and iOS becomes Netflix's most downloaded game: Report

Rockstar Games’ GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition now holds the title of being the most downloaded game on Netflix. The gaming studio collaborated with the popular streaming service and released the Android and iOS versions of the game in December 2023. Now, according to the latest report by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, its downloads have surpassed that of other games available through Netflix.

The news was reported by reputable Rockstar Games insider Ben (X/@videotechuk_), who has been actively covering the latest Investor Meeting of Take-Two Interactive, which was held on February 8, 2024.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition becomes the most downloaded game from Netflix

On February 9, 2024, Ben shared a thread on their X profile stating that the GTA Trilogy Netflix Edition has become the "most engaged and downloaded title" on both the Android and iOS platforms.

The remastered Trilogy was expected to be released on mobile platforms for a very long time, but Rockstar Games surprised the player base by releasing it on both the Google Play Store and Netflix Games Store. Although the latter fetches the game files from the Google Play Store, they both have different ownership criteria.

Now, the Netflix version of the Definitive Edition Trilogy has surpassed all other video games available on the streaming service’s mobile application to become the highest-grossing game.

According to a recent report by mobilgamer.biz, the GTA Trilogy mobile version was downloaded over 18 million times through the Netflix app. The report was published on January 24, 2024, and each title had the following engagement figures:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Definitive Edition : 11.6 million downloads

: 11.6 million downloads Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Definitive Edition : 4.1 million downloads

: 4.1 million downloads Grand Theft Auto: 3 - Definitive Edition: 2.4 million downloads

It is worth noting that the Android version of the game is still incompatible with most smartphones. Even high-end Android phone users are reporting that the game is not available for download on their devices. If not for this, the figures would likely have been even bigger.

Nonetheless, Rockstar Games has certainly achieved a new milestone by releasing one of its most popular games on Netflix. Interestingly, Take-Two Interactive also revealed that the GTA 5 sales records are still going strong as it recently crossed the 195 million mark of copies sold to date.

