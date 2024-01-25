Netflix's free GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on mobile hits 18 million downloads: Report

Grand Theft Auto (GTA): The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, especially the Netflix version, has been a massive success on mobile devices. According to a recent report by mobilgamer.biz, the game has been downloaded over 18 million times across all mobile devices, including Android and iOS. Netflix, in its most recent official Newswire, also revealed that the title has become one of the most successful video games it has ever released.

mobilgamer.biz, a media website that reports news about the mobile gaming industry, also shared a detailed analysis of how each title under the Trilogy umbrella has performed to date.

Note: The figures are yet to be officially verified by Netflix, Rockstar Games, and Take-Two Interactive.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas reportedly the most successful of the three GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition titles

Expand Tweet

Netflix’s GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was released on December 14, 2023, and included the following three 3D Universe remastered titles: Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. According to mobilgamer.biz, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the most successful title of the three.

The website's report shared the following details about the titles:

San Andreas is the most popular game across Android and iOS devices, with over 11.6 million downloads. While the iOS version was downloaded over 9.1 million times, the Android version has over 2.6 million downloads. Vice City holds the second position with over 4.1 million downloads. Within that, over 3.1 million are iOS users, and around 900,000 are Android users. Grand Theft Auto 3 also has around 2.4 million downloads, where around 1.7 million are from iOS and around 700,000 are from Android.

Expand Tweet

Although the above figures indicate that the GTA Trilogy on Netflix is more popular among iOS users, many Android users have complained that the title is “not compatible” with their devices. This is happening with both high-end and budget Android users, and a definitive solution is still awaited.

On the other hand, PC and console users are still waiting for Rockstar Games to address various issues in the title, especially the Classic Lighting Mode, which was introduced in the Netflix version of the game.

Ironically, the game had a rough beginning on the major platforms, and the same is still prevalent with the Android’s incompatibility issue. Nonetheless, GTA Trilogy Netflix Edition is one of the best mobile games you can technically play for free.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you tried the GTA Trilogy Netflix Edition? Yes No 0 votes