"Never too late to better yourself": KSI replies to controversial TikToker Mizzy's apology for invading home

KSI has replied to controversial TikTok content creator Bacari-Bronze "Mizzy," who recently uploaded a clip of him apologizing for invading a home and filming its inhabitants for a video. Bacari has been called out by a number of people online for his pranks and spoofs which have been described as a public nuisance, with the TIkToker even appearing on Piers Morgan's show after a recent arrest.

KSI replied to his fellow Brit's apology on Twitter with words of encouragement, telling Mizzy that he should learn from his mistakes and that it is never too late to better themselves. Prefacing his post with some clap emojis, KSI wrote:

"Learn from your mistakes and improve. Never too late to better yourself bro."

Why is Mizzy apologizing? Recent home invasion scandal explored

I made a very dumb stupid mistake, a house is supposed to be a safe space where you know you can relax without being in any sort of distress and me walking into that house was a… I know I ain’t the best with my words but just try to understand and listen to what I have to say.I made a very dumb stupid mistake, a house is supposed to be a safe space where you know you can relax without being in any sort of distress and me walking into that house was a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I know I ain’t the best with my words but just try to understand and listen to what I have to say. I made a very dumb stupid mistake, a house is supposed to be a safe space where you know you can relax without being in any sort of distress and me walking into that house was a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/40iFdNdaJb

The 18-year-old TikTok star has quickly made a name for himself as an online provocateur who intentionally gets into sticky situations to create content. A few days ago, he made headlines for allegedly hijacking a train after he illegally entered the driver's cabin. This move caused a backlash after people pointed out how it could have put members of the public in danger.

As for the home invasion scandal, Mizzy entered a stranger's home on May 15 while filming it for a TikTok video series where he enters random people's houses. The event was serious, with a civil case lodged in the local court. As per the lead prosecutor, the content creator was repeatedly told to leave but refused, choosing to keep filming.

The court has found him guilty of violating community protection. The judge has even banned him from trespassing and uploading videos to the internet without the consent of the people involved, severely hindering his ability to prank strangers in the future.

Mizzy has apologized and shown remorse for his actions in the tweet where he called his actions a stupid mistake. He also mentioned retiring the character of being a troublemaker and trying to move on to better things. Here are some of the general reactions to the tweet:

Altcoin Gordon @AltcoinGordon @mizzyisbanned You’re a young man with a lot of time on your hands, you can come back from this a lot wiser and better off because of the lessons you have learned. Stay strong young man 🤝 @mizzyisbanned You’re a young man with a lot of time on your hands, you can come back from this a lot wiser and better off because of the lessons you have learned. Stay strong young man 🤝

Moe @MoeOCMs @mizzyisbanned Good job on being aware, you’ve done well 🤝 keep it up @mizzyisbanned Good job on being aware, you’ve done well 🤝 keep it up

Prank content creators have become fairly popular lately, with many crossing the line to make videos. This comes with many risks, with a YouTuber recently getting shot by someone he was going to prank.

