Controversial TikToker Mizzy goes viral after attempting to "hijack" a train for views

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro "Mizzy," a TikTok prankster, has been making waves with his viral videos. His antics sparked significant backlash when he trespassed into a stranger's residence without permission. A newly surfaced video has revealed Mizzy engaging in disruptive behavior by infiltrating a train's control room and tampering with the equipment inside the cabin in Stratford, East London.

It's worth noting that he was fined (370 pounds) for a previous prank and cautioned against posting unauthorized prank videos without consent.

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray British tiktoker Mizzy hijacked a train. He was given a slap on the wrist for his previous charges.



British tiktoker Mizzy hijacked a train. He was given a slap on the wrist for his previous charges. https://t.co/PUhSJYQRJ4

TikToker Mizzy's latest "hijack" prank sparks further backlash

Pranking has long been a popular form of online content. However, some individuals have crossed ethical boundaries in pursuing such videos. Mizzy seems to be the latest offender in this regard.

In a concerning video, Mizzy and his associates were observed manipulating the safety features of a train, posing a significant risk to the public. This irresponsible act not only endangered citizens but also resulted in the creator facing legal repercussions, adding to his previous arrest for trespassing into a private residence.

In a brief 40-second video, he can be seen laughing alongside his friends while entering the driver's compartment of the train. He playfully picks up the phone handset and jokingly asks, "Hello, can I call the police?".

This behavior further demonstrates the disregard for safety and the potential consequences of his actions. Reportedly, the 18-year-old is now confronting three separate charges in the Thames Magistrates' Court in East London's Bow area.

Prosecutor Rose Edwin has accused the creator of exhibiting "disdain" towards the justice system during the proceedings. She said (Transcript taken from MoS):

"The defendant has shown blatant disregard [for] complying with court orders."

Here's what the internet said about the video

The video quickly gained traction on Twitter, going viral after being initially shared by Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) on the platform. The tweet received significant backlash, with many users criticizing the alarming and distressing pranks. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Adèle🦋 @A_miliya @stillgray Why do I feel annoyed when I see him. @stillgray Why do I feel annoyed when I see him.

TheNeuro @VarshaLafargue @stillgray Clearly they have a BIG Brother to back them up. @stillgray Clearly they have a BIG Brother to back them up.

Nick Pompili @BernardJoints @stillgray Mizzy is so 2023, front and center: Distasteful, abhorrent, but you can’t do anything about him. He’s here to stay… until the next one shows up for their 15 mins to replace him. @stillgray Mizzy is so 2023, front and center: Distasteful, abhorrent, but you can’t do anything about him. He’s here to stay… until the next one shows up for their 15 mins to replace him.

In addition to the mentioned incidents, the TikToker has been involved in other questionable pranks. One such incident involved harassing an older woman by briefly stealing her pet dog, while another captured him trespassing into a stranger's vehicle.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan's show, he described his motivations for creating controversial content. He admitted that while he doesn't necessarily prefer engaging in hateful actions, he is driven by the financial gain and popularity that such content brings him in terms of money and likes.

Poll : 0 votes