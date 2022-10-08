"Don't behave like a politician" - Piers Morgan calls out Andrew Tate over controversial remarks on marriage

Media personality Piers Morgan confronted Andrew Tate over the latter's controversial remarks on women and their role in marriage. Andrew has been suspended from all major social media platforms due to his views, which have been deemed "sexist" and in violation of the platform's terms of service. For context, in a podcast with Dave Portnoy, the controversial kickboxer stated that women were legally men's "properties" post-marriage.

Andrew, who was recently invited to Piers Morgan's news show, was asked to address the aforementioned statement. Trying to mitigate his past assertions, Piers called out Andrew by saying:

"Don't behave like a politician"

Andrew Tate being questioned over his debatable takes on women

Andrew Tate's views have always incited divided opinions within the internet community. The 35-year-old was finally confronted on national television over his opinions by none other than Piers Morgan, who himself has had his fair share of debatable takes. Reacting to statements regarding women being "properties" in marriage, the latter said:

"I've been married twice, as it turns out, and on both occasions, I didn't believe that the woman was being handed to me as a chattel or as property"

To this, Andrew responded by stating that the question was asked in a "loaded" way which prompted him to respond like that. He further commented:

"The way I would say things before I was famous, I have to take personal responsibility and accept that if I make a video that 500 people see and 1% misunderstand it, that's not a problem..."

Andrew had also stated that his sister was her husband's property. When asked to justify this statement, he said:

"She took his last name. She married him, she wanted to join his family, she has said it herself...she's still a soverign individual."

He further alluded to the Bible and Quran explicating women as the "property." While trying to navigate his statement with a political undertone, Piers asked him to be direct and speak for himself. To that, Andrew Tate said:

"I understand that with my new-found fame, perhaps it could be phrased differently."

He went on to imply that his views were not malicious, but the fact that he was asked in a derivative way meant his response appeared to be "misogynist."

Fans react to the interview

Considering that Andrew Tate has garnered millions of fans over the past few months, many users commented on his latest interview with Piers. The comment section was mostly divided, and here are some of the reactions:

Raquel @Raquel4791 @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @TalkTV When I got married people always asked why no one was gave me away. I always said because I don't belong to anyone for them to 'give me away' and I'll continue not to belong to anyone! @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @TalkTV When I got married people always asked why no one was gave me away. I always said because I don't belong to anyone for them to 'give me away' and I'll continue not to belong to anyone!

JDCV @dvarela1986 @Raquel4791 @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @TalkTV We all give up a bit of our own sovereignty in exchange for safety. Men also do that with the state, and freedom is lost in the process. If you still expect your man to be willing to die to protect you in a robbery or a war, you're not as sovereign as you think. @Raquel4791 @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @TalkTV We all give up a bit of our own sovereignty in exchange for safety. Men also do that with the state, and freedom is lost in the process. If you still expect your man to be willing to die to protect you in a robbery or a war, you're not as sovereign as you think.

Bryan Mackay @bdjmack72 @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @TalkTV Imagine the guy who faked photos and was complicit in phone hacking NOT being the most unpopular person in this clip @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @TalkTV Imagine the guy who faked photos and was complicit in phone hacking NOT being the most unpopular person in this clip

Despite his social media embargo, Andrew Tate can be found live exclusively on Rumble. He has a podcast, The Tate Speech, which he co-hosts with his brother Tristan Tate.

