Who is Mizzy? Controversial TikToker revealed to be the reason behind Sidemen Charity match's lockdown

Controversial TikToker Bacari "Mizzy" made headlines after he was issued a two-year criminal behavior order in the United Kingdom. For context, Mizzy is an 18-year-old content creator who is infamous for being a prankster. He recently garnered attention for contentious reasons, when he began a trend of breaking into strangers' homes. TikTok banned his account as a result of his shenanigans.
After he commented on his sentencing, Stuart Jones, the founder of Upload Agency and Sidemen's agent, revealed that the TikTok star was the reason for the Sidemen Charity match's lockdown:
Jones went on to say that Bacari allegedly robbed the VIP suites of all Prime Hydration drinks and attempted to break into the stadium. His tweet reads:
"Correct, and robbing the VIP suits of all the Prime, and running around outside, trying to break in, causing the stadium to lock down."
"Got to be a bigger loser than Sneako" - Online community divided by TikToker Mizzy's controversial antics
Mizzy, who is from Hackney in London, rose to prominence on TikTok after engaging in a series of controversial pranks and shenanigans. He also made headlines after a fellow British content creator, Oli London, accused him of committing an "anti-Semitic hate crime":
According to reports, the influencer was arrested on May 22, 2023, following an investigation on the grounds of "suspicion of causing a public nuisance."
Just a few days later (on May 25, 2023), Stuart Jones revealed that the TikToker was the reason for the lockdown of the Sidemen Charity match last year.
As expected, the social media post went viral, with Twitter user @hallahalla100 saying the content creator got a lot of attention, even if it was "bad":
Another community member claimed to have seen his Instagram photo, in which they saw him alongside YouTuber star Darren "IShowSpeed":
One fan suggested that he should be banned from social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube:
DramaAlert also shared the update earlier today and tweeted:
Twitter user @Waitwhereisit compared the TikTok star to another controversial internet personality, Nico "Sneako," saying:
"Got to be a bigger loser than Sneako, at this point."
Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:
Mizzy recently appeared as a guest on the Piers Morgan show, during which the former confronted the latter about his pranks.