Who is Mizzy? Controversial TikToker revealed to be the reason behind Sidemen Charity match's lockdown

Controversial TikToker Bacari "Mizzy" made headlines after he was issued a two-year criminal behavior order in the United Kingdom. For context, Mizzy is an 18-year-old content creator who is infamous for being a prankster. He recently garnered attention for contentious reasons, when he began a trend of breaking into strangers' homes. TikTok banned his account as a result of his shenanigans.

Additionally, his TikToker's account, Secretmizzy, was also banned a few days ago. The TikToker who started the trend of entering strangers homes was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

After he commented on his sentencing, Stuart Jones, the founder of Upload Agency and Sidemen's agent, revealed that the TikTok star was the reason for the Sidemen Charity match's lockdown:

Jones went on to say that Bacari allegedly robbed the VIP suites of all Prime Hydration drinks and attempted to break into the stadium. His tweet reads:

"Correct, and robbing the VIP suits of all the Prime, and running around outside, trying to break in, causing the stadium to lock down."

Liam @Liamvlassenbro1 @StuartJones7 @Sidemen Was he the one running on the pitch when niko scored? @StuartJones7 @Sidemen Was he the one running on the pitch when niko scored?

Stuart Jones responded: "Correct, and robbing the VIP suites of all the Prime, and running around outside trying to break in causing the stadium to lock down."

"Got to be a bigger loser than Sneako" - Online community divided by TikToker Mizzy's controversial antics

Mizzy, who is from Hackney in London, rose to prominence on TikTok after engaging in a series of controversial pranks and shenanigans. He also made headlines after a fellow British content creator, Oli London, accused him of committing an "anti-Semitic hate crime":

Some of his other TikTok’s include:



• Stealing a Woman’s dog

• Breaking into a family home

• Jumping into random cars

• Threatening women

Some of his other TikTok's include:
• Stealing a Woman's dog
• Breaking into a family home
• Jumping into random cars
• Threatening women
• Destroying books

According to reports, the influencer was arrested on May 22, 2023, following an investigation on the grounds of "suspicion of causing a public nuisance."

Just a few days later (on May 25, 2023), Stuart Jones revealed that the TikToker was the reason for the lockdown of the Sidemen Charity match last year.

As expected, the social media post went viral, with Twitter user @hallahalla100 saying the content creator got a lot of attention, even if it was "bad":

…” @hallahalla100 @StuartJones7 @Sidemen He got the attention even if it’s bad attention, he got it, and now he’s famous @StuartJones7 @Sidemen He got the attention even if it’s bad attention, he got it, and now he’s famous

Another community member claimed to have seen his Instagram photo, in which they saw him alongside YouTuber star Darren "IShowSpeed":

Mike @MikePaddyfield @StuartJones7 @Sidemen Saw on his insta he got a pic with speed, then noticed it was from the sidemen charity match @StuartJones7 @Sidemen Saw on his insta he got a pic with speed, then noticed it was from the sidemen charity match

One fan suggested that he should be banned from social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube:

Watford Status @WatfordStatus @StuartJones7 @Sidemen Insta TikTok YouTube banned him, I defo agree to cancel culture to wipe attention seekers like that from platforms. @StuartJones7 @Sidemen Insta TikTok YouTube banned him, I defo agree to cancel culture to wipe attention seekers like that from platforms.

DramaAlert also shared the update earlier today and tweeted:

It was also revealed that he was the reason the DramaAlert @DramaAlert



TikToker Mizzy has been fined hundreds as well as issued a two-year criminal behavior order. The order included that Mizzy may not directly or indirectly share videos on social media without consents of those he films. It was also revealed that he was the reason the Sidemen charity match last year was locked down. As he was the one running on the pitch when Niko scored, and stealing Prime from VIPs.

Twitter user @Waitwhereisit compared the TikTok star to another controversial internet personality, Nico "Sneako," saying:

"Got to be a bigger loser than Sneako, at this point."

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Ahmed Ab @DrDo_Nothing @StuartJones7 @Sidemen Hundreds of people got shut out because of one kid? It was the security who instead of finding those who snuck in, decided to shut all the gates until the last ten minutes and leave those who travelled miles and bought tickets in the cold as the game went on. @StuartJones7 @Sidemen Hundreds of people got shut out because of one kid? It was the security who instead of finding those who snuck in, decided to shut all the gates until the last ten minutes and leave those who travelled miles and bought tickets in the cold as the game went on.

Mizzy recently appeared as a guest on the Piers Morgan show, during which the former confronted the latter about his pranks.

