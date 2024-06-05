New CS2 update fixes C4 going out of playable area bug

A new CS2 update has been released, fixing a major bug involving the C4 in the game. In a recent viral video, a player could be seen demonstrating how throwing the C4 bomb fast enough would drop it outside of the playable area in the game. This bug quickly drew the attention of fans and subsequently, Valve, who has now fixed the issue.

The C4 bug was bothersome for multiple reasons while baffling many. Similarly, other bugs affecting players were also rectified.

CS2 update fixes viral C4 bomb bug

The C4 bomb bug gained traction on the popular online forum Reddit. As mentioned, in a video, a player could be seen tossing the bomb into the pool on Nuke B Site, which is inaccessible to players.

They also threw it under a set of pipes on the same map, over a gate into an unplayable area by T Spawn on Mirage, and other places in the game. Essentially, the bomb was able to bypass collision in CS2.

Days after the videos went viral, Valve fixed the bug. In the new release notes, the Counter-Strike 2 developers noted that the bug where the bomb could go into unplayable areas has been fixed.

This means that the C4 will no longer bypass collision and the trick cannot be used for malicious tactics by those trying to grief in games. Meanwhile, the release notes also fixed other bugs.

These include the bug where scores were not "incrementing" correctly in Deathmatch and Arms Race matches. The bug caused a lot of confusion as to who's leading and what score the teams currently have.

Furthermore, in the new CS2 update, clipping the first-person camera through the series will no longer work. This was yet another unintended occurrence seen in the game and was fixed.

Finally, the release notes in the new CS2 update also mentioned how some stability updates were made to the game. The exact nature of these improvements was not identified but it likely has to do with optimizing the game.

