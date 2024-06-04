CS2 community reacts to bizarre bug that allows the bomb to bypass collision

The CS2 community was left stunned after Reddit user, PixelisMania, shared an interesting clip in a post. The clip showed a player tossing the C4 bomb through the in-game collision. Collision is essentially where objects and players collide into physical surfaces and spaces unable to go through or past them. For instance, the bomb cannot ideally be thrown off-map limits on Mirage or Inferno.

However, this was shown to be possible by OP's post, who showed how throwing the bomb fast enough would allow players to actually throw the bomb past the collision limit.

The CS2 community was shocked about the whole ordeal. Seeing the bomb go past structures and surfaces was bizarre enough. This also means that if the bomb is tossed far enough away, it can be made completely inaccessible to players who need to plant it.

One player showed their frustration with the game by mentioning how Valve promised to make a better engine.

Another member of the CS2 community pointed out that the bug was seemingly fixed earlier. However, it is now evident by the clip shared by OP that it has returned.

Another fan pointed out how many bugs are often encountered on Nuke. The clip showed the bomb being tossed under some tubes on the map and in the pool on bombsite B.

Nuke on CS2 (Image via Reddit/u/GayPinkGuy)

In the meantime, some Reddit users also mentioned how they would enjoy using the bug to grief in their games. The bug could be especially annoying to players on the T-side and someone sabotaging the game would be the last thing they want.

Player wants to abuse bug to grief games (Image via Reddit/u/narutolp)

Another player also pointed out how they would enjoy griefing their games to annoy teammates. The bug has yet to be fixed by Valve and could certainly be used by griefers to ruin many games.

Griefing fams abusing the bug (Image via Reddit/u/Educational-Tap602)

CS2 community has witnessed many bugs after the game was released in September 2023

The CS2 community has seen bugs like the infamous 'Michael Jackson glitch' where players could run and pull an interesting pose to peek and kill the opponents. The bug was soon patched and fixed by Valve.

Game-breaking bugs like these have plagued the game along with hackers and cheaters. VAC live, Valve's anti-cheat has been at work eliminating account after account to keep the game clean. While the cheaters are being eliminated, bugs are still found.

Similar bugs were witnessed by players where the Walk key would stop responding after a jump, where the cl_bob function was missing, and where invisible walls would block grenades. Most of these have been fixed, however, the new one with the bomb not facing collision is yet to be addressed.

