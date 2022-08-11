New Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds explorable area

While this most recent Cyberpunk 2077 mod isn’t a massive change to the game, it could potentially open up some further modifications to open up Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that fans will remember years after it stops receiving content, for the absolute disaster that was the game’s launch.

However, developer CD Projekt Red has put in some stellar work to repair the game since then. Now, thanks to modder Kratoes, a new building has been opened up for players to experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 mod opens Red, White, and Used repair shop

While Cyberpunk 2077 is a playable, enjoyable action RPG now, it still has some flaws. The world itself is gorgeous, but other than important buildings, most of the city is closed off to players.

However, Cyberpunk modder Kratoes has opened up the repair shop named “Red, White, and Used”, so players can enter the building. This building, located in Santo Domingo is still in a pretty barebones area. It’s a proof of concept, however, and may lead to more areas to explore.

To get to the area after modding the game, players have to go through an alley nearby and head down an elevator to get inside. It’s not a big area, but it does look like it’s always been a part of this world.

It features tools, workbenches, cables, and all the cosmetics one might see in a repair shop in the future. It also has several useful items that are worth picking up, such as a powerful sniper rifle.

Sadly, players can’t turn this area into a headquarters, but that could change in the future. What makes this such a major breakthrough is that a modder has allowed players access to a building that was normally closed off.

This very well could lead to more community members breaking into Night City’s buildings, and creating new businesses or headquarters for players to experience. While the game has a very active modding community, it sounds like they are realteghly starting to break into doing huge things with the game.

This particular mod was well-received by the community, with many praising the look and hoping to see more in the future.

Unfortunately, this mod is not available to console users and is only available on PC. It can be found on Nexusmods, where Kratoes has also revealed how to teleport to the new location instead of walking or driving there.

