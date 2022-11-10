New FIFA 23 leak reveals Barcelona star Andreas Christensen as World Cup Star

Andreas Christensen is the latest World Cup Star card for FIFA 23 that has been leaked on social media by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. So far, they have showcased a series of great player items that will likely appear as tokens in the Swaps Program, which will find its way into the game soon.

Christensen's leaked World Cup Star card has a robust set of stats that will help many players when it officially arrives. Below, readers will find all that is currently known about it.

Andreas Christensen represents Denmark's as FIFA 23 World Cup Star card

As per earlier leaks, 32 World Cup Star cards will be added to FIFA 23. Each nation will have one footballer it, and not all player items will have the same overall stats. This could make some cards more valuable than others. How worthwhile these items are will depend on which links are on them and how gamers want to utilize them.

Christensen's leaked World Cup Star card in FIFA 23 is an 87-rated CB. It will form a strong link with La Liga and Barcelona player items. The card has solid ratings when it comes to defense and physicality, with 87 and 86, respectively. These numbers ensure the player item will be great at defending in difficult situations.

80 Pace is another strong area for the special card that could allow it to tackle faster footballers in FIFA 23. Also, since Pace isn't a highlight of Christensen's base card, the World Cup Star version will be a good upgrade for players.

The 76 Passing on the item is also quite decent, allowing gamers to build from the back of the field when required. Passing, in general, has been nerfed in FIFA 23, so having cards that are good at it is a bonus. It allows defensive cards to prevent making mistakes and giving the ball away in dangerous places.

It remains to be seen whether the actual card will match the stats of the leaked version. Another thing that is uncertain involves the number of tokens players will require to obtain the card. Regardless of the details not yet known about the item, the upcoming period in FIFA 23 will be exciting for the entire community.

The Ultimate Team game mode will be getting a lot of additions in the coming days; EA Sports has taken a streamlined approach. The inclusions will allow gamers to continue improving their default squads by unlocking more cards and packs in the game. The developers have already hinted at the upcoming content with a deep-dive trailer that can be found near the beginning of this section.

