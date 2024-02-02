"New generation is cooked" - Netizens shocked as picture of person with Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Duke Dennis' tattoo goes viral on X

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's fans were left astonished yesterday (February 1) when an image of a man displaying a sizable tattoo featuring the faces of a few AMP members went viral on X. The streamers were Kai Cenat (whose face was the biggest), Roberto "Fanum," and Duke Dennis. The viral image was posted by the notorious internet troll account Ryan (@scubaryan_) and sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens.

"New generation is cooked."

"That’s not a real tattoo" - Fans give their takes after back-tattoo featuring Kai Cenat goes viral

Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Duke Dennis are some of the most renowned streamers worldwide today. Kai, in particular, has shattered numerous records, including surpassing an unprecedented milestone of 300,000 subscribers on Twitch last year.

Naturally, these streamers boast a massive fan base. However, one fan seemed to have taken their admiration to an extreme level by tattooing the faces of the three streamers on their back:

Apart from the faces, the individual also inked a rather odd quote. The quote read:

"If you can make a girl laugh and giggle, you can make the a** clap and jiggle."

Another angle of the Kai Cenat and company's tattoo surfaced when it was originally shared by a user named Dany (@danyul1234) with the caption:

"Bro, I'm actually so stupid."

Of course, the authenticity of the tattoo is under dispute. It's easily possible to use temporary ink on your skin to fake a tattoo. This was also what some fans believed was going on:

Regardless of whether it's a genuine tattoo or not, the image did elicit a flurry of troll-worthy comments. Here are some of them:

In other news, Kai Cenat has been nominated for three categories in the upcoming Streamer Awards 2024. He was named in the following categories: Streamer of the Year, Just Chatting Streamer, and Streamed Event.