New Honkai Star Rail character teaser expected in Summer Game Fest 2024

A new Honkai Star Rail character is expected to be revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2024, as per recent leaks. The Summer Game Fest is a recurring yearly program that focuses on upcoming releases in the video game industry, and developer HoYoverse has been a regular participant in this broadcast since the release (and surge in popularity) of Genshin Impact - its flagship open-world RPG.

Details surrounding the character teaser can be found below.

Honkai Star Rail to debut a new character teaser during the Summer Game Fest 2024

As detailed in the Reddit post above, HoYoverse is expected to release a teaser for an unannounced character during the Summer Game Fest 2024. This information comes courtesy of the user Blednaya. The same was reposted by users Firefly Lover and CTheng on multiple social media sites.

While the identity of this mystery character is unknown as of writing, many are speculating it to be Feixiao, one of the seven Arbiter Generals of the Cloud Knights in the Xianzhou Alliance who has been mentioned briefly in prior Star Rail events. Further information surrounding the lore of this character in Honkai Star Rail is still unknown.

Meanwhile, others speculate that it could be a teaser for the rumored 5-star variant of March 7th instead. March 7th is currently a playable 4-star character in the game and a member of the main cast.

The reveal could also extend into an upcoming region for the base game. Last year’s Game Awards brought with it an extended preview of the region of Penacony, and with the conclusion of its arc, a teaser of the upcoming region makes sense.

Keep in mind that the information comes courtesy of third parties unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, readers are recommended to take it with a pinch of salt, lest it changes.

Stay tuned for more Honkai Star Rail news, guides, and updates on Sportskeeda.

