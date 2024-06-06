The Summer Game Fest 2024 kicks off today, with fans all over the world excited for this video-game showcase event. With stellar titles, a plethora of trailers, exciting announcements, and unexpected reveals, this extravaganza will deliver some of the hottest drops from the world's top developers. Whether you're a console fan or a PC gaming enthusiast, this fest will have something for every type of gamer.

In this article, we will guide you through everything about this coveted event, from its time for all regions to livestreams where you can catch the action.

Summer Game Fest 2024 date and time for all regions

The Summer Game Fest 2024 takes place on June 7, 2024. The exact timings for all regions are:

Americas (June 7, 2024)

Eastern Daylight Time: 5:30 pm

Central Daylight Time: 4 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 2 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 3 pm

Europe (June 7-8, 2024)

Western European Summer Time: 10 pm

Central European Summer Time: 11 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 12:00 midnight

Asia (June 8, 2024)

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 am

Japanese Standard Time: 6 am

Korean Standard Time: 6 am

China Standard Time: 5 am

Where to watch the Summer Game Fest 2024?

The SGF 2024 will be broadcast on all official channels of thegameawards, and you can watch them live on the following links:

Which developers are taking part in the Summer Game Fest 2024?

This gaming event will bring in some of the most renowned and biggest developers from all over the world. Here's a list of known partners for the 2024 iteration:

2K Games

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Arc Games

Atari

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Blumhouse Games

Bokeh Game Studio

Capcom

Day of the Devs

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Discord

Dolby

Electronic Arts

Embark Studios

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Funcom

HoYoverse

iam8bit

Indie Angels

Innersloth

Ironmace

Jyamma Games

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Meta

NCSoft

NetEase Games

Netflix Games

Nexon

Niantic

Party Animals

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocketpair

Private Division

Razer

Riot Games

S-GAME

Samsung Gaming Hub

Seasun Games

Sega

SNK

Steam

Sunblink

Supercell

Thunderful Games

TiMi Studio Group

Torn Banner Studios

Ubisoft

Uncapped Games

WB Games

Xbox

