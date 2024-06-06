Summer Game Fest 2024 today countdown: Time for all regions, where to watch, and more

By Anindit Sinha
Modified Jun 06, 2024 18:55 GMT
Summer Game Fest 2024
Countdown for the Summer Game Fest 2024 (Image via SGF)

The Summer Game Fest 2024 kicks off today, with fans all over the world excited for this video-game showcase event. With stellar titles, a plethora of trailers, exciting announcements, and unexpected reveals, this extravaganza will deliver some of the hottest drops from the world's top developers. Whether you're a console fan or a PC gaming enthusiast, this fest will have something for every type of gamer.

In this article, we will guide you through everything about this coveted event, from its time for all regions to livestreams where you can catch the action.

Summer Game Fest 2024 date and time for all regions

The Summer Game Fest 2024 takes place on June 7, 2024. The exact timings for all regions are:

Americas (June 7, 2024)

  • Eastern Daylight Time: 5:30 pm
  • Central Daylight Time: 4 pm
  • Pacific Daylight Time: 2 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time: 3 pm

Europe (June 7-8, 2024)

  • Western European Summer Time: 10 pm
  • Central European Summer Time: 11 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time: 12:00 midnight

Asia (June 8, 2024)

  • Indian Standard Time: 2:30 am
  • Japanese Standard Time: 6 am
  • Korean Standard Time: 6 am
  • China Standard Time: 5 am

Countdown for the Summer Game Fest 2024

Where to watch the Summer Game Fest 2024?

The SGF 2024 will be broadcast on all official channels of thegameawards, and you can watch them live on the following links:

Which developers are taking part in the Summer Game Fest 2024?

This gaming event will bring in some of the most renowned and biggest developers from all over the world. Here's a list of known partners for the 2024 iteration:

  • 2K Games
  • Amazon Games
  • Annapurna Interactive
  • Arc Games
  • Atari
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Blumhouse Games
  • Bokeh Game Studio
  • Capcom
  • Day of the Devs
  • Deep Silver
  • Devolver Digital
  • Discord
  • Dolby
  • Electronic Arts
  • Embark Studios
  • Epic Games
  • Focus Entertainment
  • Funcom
  • HoYoverse
  • iam8bit
  • Indie Angels
  • Innersloth
  • Ironmace
  • Jyamma Games
  • Level Infinite
  • Magic the Gathering
  • Meta
  • NCSoft
  • NetEase Games
  • Netflix Games
  • Nexon
  • Niantic
  • Party Animals
  • Plaion
  • PlayStation
  • Pocketpair
  • Private Division
  • Razer
  • Riot Games
  • S-GAME
  • Samsung Gaming Hub
  • Seasun Games
  • Sega
  • SNK
  • Steam
  • Sunblink
  • Supercell
  • Thunderful Games
  • TiMi Studio Group
  • Torn Banner Studios
  • Ubisoft
  • Uncapped Games
  • WB Games
  • Xbox

