5 games that might just be the biggest surprises of Summer Games Fest 2024

The Summer Games Fest 2024 might deliver some of the biggest surprises in gaming. While you eagerly await the reveals of familiar titles, prepare to be caught off-guard by the element of surprise. Among the countless sequels and next-gen remakes that could appear, some titles can potentially steal the show.

In this article, we will explore five games that might just be the biggest surprises of Summer Games Fest 2024. These dark horses can emerge out of the blue and completely blow your expectations away.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five games that might surprise you in the Summer Games Fest 2024

1) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Silksong is supposedly a myth (Image via Steam)

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced in 2019, and it has been a myth since then. Fans of the game are inclined to believe that the sequel title was the bait itself, with the company being absolutely silent about the game's progress.

All of this can lead to a huge setup at the Summer Games Fest 2024, where developers can take fans by storm with their Silksong release news. Hollow Knight has a cult following, and the sheer amount of speculation online about this game is overwhelming, to say the least.

2) Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell remake

Splinter Cell Remake can be one of the biggest surprises of the Summer Games Fest 2024. (Image via Ubisoft)

Whispers about Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell remake have been floating around for years, ever since the game was announced in December 2021. Ubisoft has already been the hot topic on the internet with their recent unveiling of Assassin's Creed Shadows. The developer can pull on a double whammy with a surprise reveal at the Summer Games Fest 2024.

The wait for Sam Fisher has been a long one, and a potential nostalgic reveal with a modern twist can make the Splinter Cell title an absolute shocker at this event.

3) Kingdom Hearts 4

Another potential surprise release is Kingdom Hearts 4. (Image via Square Enix)

We cannot rule out Square Enix to drop a major surprise at the Summer Games Fest 2024 about Kingdom Hearts 4, which was announced back in April 2022. While the trailer did offer a glimpse into the game's new style and world, it wasn't nearly enough to satisfy fans of the game.

They have been eager ever since, and this seems like a good time for Square Enix to break their radio silence and feed everyone's hunger, possibly with gameplay reveals and some information on the development cycle. Oh, and a release date would quite possibly break social media for a while.

4) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is another potential surprise reveal. (Image via Monolith Productions)

Details about Monolith Productions' Wonder Woman will be an absolute shocker and one of the biggest surprises of the Summer Games Fest 2024. Announced in December 2021, the title turned heads when developers promised to bring the Nemesis System from Shadow of Mordor to a Wonder Woman game.

Since the first trailer, there has been no news about the game, and it became a ghost topic, quite literally. This event seems like the ideal place and time for the Amazonian to revive, and create headlines in the gaming industry.

5) SKATE 4 (skate.)

skate. might also be revealed. (Image via Full Circle)

SKATE 4, or skate. (with the period, yes) was announced back in 2021, with a focus on being a free-to-play online title. Developers Full Circle even conducted playtests back in 2022, and information regarding the title has been rather scarce since then.

Reveals about skate. can be one of the biggest surprises of the Summer Games Fest 2024, which could potentially reignite the spark in fans who have been awaiting a new title for over a decade since Skate 3, which was released back in 2010.

