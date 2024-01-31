Far Cry 7, Star Wars Outlaws, Splinter Cell Remake, and more Ubisoft games leaked until 2026

According to sources, Ubisoft games leaked to be released in the upcoming years include Far Cry 7, Star Wars Outlaws, and Splinter Cell Remake. The news comes following Ubisoft's success with its late 2023 to early 2024 titles. Assassin's Creed Mirage reportedly generated an estimated $250 million in revenue, while Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora earned the company approximately $133 million.

Meanwhile, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown made an estimated $15 million, boosting the development of future Ubisoft games leaked to be released.

The leaks come from Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, where he also discusses internal issues faced within Ubisoft that range 'from low morale to internal tensions.'

This article will go over the titles that Ubisoft is reportedly set to release from now until 2026.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Ubisoft games leaked: Far Cry 7, Assassin's Creed Invictus, and more coming before 2027

As per the Reddit post from u/NeonG95, the Ubisoft games leaked were Star Wars Outlaws during the first half of 2024 and Assassin's Creed Codename Red in the second half of 2024. Based on Tom Henderson's tweet crediting u/Spider-Fan77, Star Wars Outlaws is being internally targeted for May 2024.

Furthermore, Ubisoft games leaked for 2025 start with projects like Project Over, supposedly a new title in the Ghost Recon franchise. It will be set in the Naiman War period. 2025 will also see Project Blackbird, the next iteration of the Far Cry franchise, and will be titled Far Cry 7. Finally, Project Maverick, an extraction shooter in the Far Cry universe, will likely be released sometime in 2025.

As per another Tom Henderson article discovered by u/JackDestiny01, Ubisoft has already planned several more Assassin's Creed Games, with projects like Invictus and Hexe coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The list of Ubisoft games includes two more titles, one of which will be a Splinter Cell Remake, which will see the light of day sometime between 2025 and 2026. The other is reportedly a new IP, expectedly an extraction shooter that will take place during World War 2. The title could be released sometime between 2026 and 2027.

Besides these reported Ubisoft games leaked with their timelines, the two major entries that haven't gotten a release date yet are The Division Heartland and the Black Flag remake titled Project Obsidian.

