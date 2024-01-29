January 2024 State of Play leaked with Death Stranding 2 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and more PS5 games

Information regarding this year's first PlayStation State of Play has been leaked, with highly anticipated PS5 games like Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Silent Hill 2, Judas, and more planned for the showcase. The leak comes courtesy of XboxEra's Nick Baker's recent tweet on X, giving fans a hint at what can be expected from the upcoming PlayStation showcase.

While the leaks aren't officially confirmed by Sony, they come from industry insider Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick). According to the leaks, Sony is planning this year's first State of Play very soon, with some of the most anticipated PS5 games, albeit mostly third-party offerings, getting showcased during the event.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming PlayStation State of Play leak as well as the PS5 games that will potentially be showcased during the event.

PlayStation State of Play leaked, hinting at Death Stranding 2, Judas, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and more PS5 games to be showcased during the event

According to Nick's tweet, the PlayStation State of Play showcase is scheduled for January 31, 2024 (roughly). According to Nick's tweet, the event will comprise games like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is due for release in a few weeks, the highly anticipated sequel to Death Stranding, Silent Hill 2 (remake), Ken Levine's upcoming new title, Judas, and more.

Here are all the PS5 games that will potentially make an appearance during the upcoming event:

Rise of the Ronin (PS5 exclusive from Team Ninja, due for release in early 2024)

Death Stranding 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Sonic Generations Remaster

Silent Hill 2 (remake from Konami and developed by Bloober Team)

New Metro game

Judas (from Ghost Stories, a studio comprised of former Bioshock creators, including Ken Levine)

Until Dawn (remaster for PS5 and/or a PC port)

PlayStation State of Play, for the uninitiated, is a short Nintendo Direct-style event that gives fans a glimpse at what they can expect in the coming months from PlayStation, as well as a few other third-party studios in both the AAA and indie landscape.

The last PlayStation State of Play was held on September 14, 2023, with PS5 games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy Rebirth, and Helldivers 2 being showcased. While most of the games showcased during the event have already been released, others, like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Helldivers 2, are due for release next month.

Naturally, this makes it the perfect time for Sony to host another State of Play event, not only to showcase upcoming titles but also as the last big marketing push for games like Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which are scheduled to release on February 8, 2024, and February 29, 2024, respectively.

Do note that given that all the information mentioned in this article comes from an unofficial source, so it should be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed.