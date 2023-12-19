List of all Marvel’s upcoming video games allegedly leaked by hackers, includes X-Men and Venom titles

Insomniac Games, the developers behind the incredible Marvel’s Spider-Man video games, was recently subject to a ransomware attack led by a hacker group known as Rhysida. The group recently disclosed a ton of information on the company’s assets, personal files, and upcoming titles that are still in production and/or pre-production. These include games such as Marvel’s Wolverine, Marvel’s Venom, and an unnamed X-Men title.

A detailed breakdown of the leak, along with the estimated release windows for each game, can be found below.

All upcoming Marvel video games allegedly leaked during the Insomniac ransomware attack

Insomniac’s refusal to comply with the hackers' demands resulted in development footage being leaked online, with parts of it sold to unknown individuals. Interestingly, the leaks detailed a rather extensive 1.67 terabytes of confidential data that included information on numerous Marvel IPs in development at the studio. The list of leaks includes the following:

Marvel’s Venom in fall of 2025

A standalone Venom game is likely under development (Image via Insomniac Games)

A standalone video game featuring Venom from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is expected to be out sometime in the fall of 2025, making it the earliest title to be released. A Venom game being introduced should not come as a surprise, given the character was briefly playable in Spider-Man 2.

What is surprising, however, is the possible decision to release it as a standalone game instead of a DLC. Additional information regarding the plot and gameplay remains unknown.

Marvel’s Wolverine in fall of 2026

Marvel's Wolverine is likely to be released in 2026 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Marvel’s Wolverine was announced to be in development back during the PlayStation Showcase in 2021. After months of radio silence, supplementary information regarding the game’s development was leaked online.

These leaks include gameplay snippets detailing combat similar to the previous Arkham/Spider-Man games. Wolverine can be seen brutally taking down foes in his classic yellow and black suit, traversing cinematic action set-pieces.

The leak has also shown off storyboards, confirming the presence of characters such as Mystique. Interestingly, Marvel’s Wolverine is set to release after the standalone Venom title sometime in 2026.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 in fall of 2028

Spider-Man 3 will likely have Otto and Norman join forces (Image via Insomniac Games)

The much-anticipated sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is expected to be released sometime around fall 2028, according to internal documents. Spider-Man 3 is likely to pick up after the events of the second game, as Norman Osborn and Otto Octavius begin to prepare the “Final chapter."

Both Peter and Miles are expected to return to the franchise, but additional details regarding the game are currently unknown.

New Ratchet & Clank in fall of 2029

A new Ratchet & Clank title is reportedly in the works (Image via Steam)

A new Ratchet & Clank title is set to release in 2029 following the success of the recent release of the Rift Apart PC port. Details are still scarce, with fans being understandably excited for a new entry in the franchise.

Marvel’s X-Men in fall of 2030

An X-Men title is likely to be released in the fall of 2030 and may feature multiple characters from the X-Men comic series. However, it is likely the title is not yet under development, although additional information should be available sooner or later.

New IP in 2031/2032

An unnamed IP from Insomniac Games may be launched sometime between 2031 and 2032. Details regarding the plot, setting, and characters for this particular game are still unknown.

