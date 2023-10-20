Is there a Venom spin-off in the books? Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dev says they'll "listen to fans"

With the symbiote being a big focus in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, fans have been wondering if a full-fledged Venom game could be realized in the future. That wish might just come true, if the game director's claims are to be believed. In a recent exclusive interview with Insider, Senior Narrative Director Jon Paquette touched upon how crucial the symbiote's role is to the overarching narrative.

Further comments also suggest that if there is demand for it, Insomniac Games may deliver on a game centered around the iconic villain.

A Venom game is not impossible as per Marvel's Spider-Man 2 narrative director

Senior Narrative Director Jon Paquette was asked about the possibility of a Spider-Man game where players control the brutish symbiote and cause carnage across NYC. To this, the narrative director had some interesting things to say. In his own words:

"So, here's what we're doing. We're focused on 'Spider-Man 2,' and what we're gonna do is we're gonna wait to see how the fans react. We're gonna listen to the fans and we're gonna ask ourselves, 'Okay, what do the fans really want?'"

So it sounds like the team is up for yet another Marvel adventure but from a different point-of-view. It is great to see the developer being so community-focused, so much so that it is willing to shape its future projects as per fan demand. So it all depends on the consumers at the end of the day. If fans want a Venom game, then the team could consider it. But that will have to wait for a bit.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Insomniac Games' most ambitious game yet. From high-end visuals to the biggest open world seen from the team thus far, the developer hasn't pulled any punches with the latest action-adventure superhero game. As such, the team needs "sleep and a vacation" to recover strength for possibly even more bigger projects.

Assuming the Venom game does come to fruition, it would be reasonable to expect one on par with the scope of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. In fact, the team even drew inspiration from the symbiote's comic book origins for this latest adventure. So there is ample room for creativity here to further flesh out the character and his role in the Spider-Man universe.

Even disregarding the story, the hypothetical gameplay could easily emerge as the most cathartic and chaotic of any title created by Insomniac Games yet. Venom is all about chaos, and none other than the masters of the super-hero video game genre could do it justice. Interested in what else Paquette had to say? Check out the full interview to see what else was touched upon.

Developed by Insomniac Games of Ratchet & Clank fame and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out right now. Control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as Spider-Men to stop a new wave of villainy that is wreaking havoc across New York. It is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5 home console platform.