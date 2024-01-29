5 open-world PC games releasing before GTA 6

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S GTA community is excited about the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025, PC players still don't know when Rockstar Games will be rolling out the game on the platform. However, this has been a trend with most titles, as they are released a year or two after being out on consoles. That said, PC users can try out some amazing open-world titles that will roll out before the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto game.

There are numerous games dropping this year and in 2025. If Rockstar Games decides to delay releasing GTA 6 for PC, gamers on the platform can look at other alternatives in the meantime.

This article lists five open-world titles that will be released on PC before Grand Theft Auto does.

Note: The list is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 amazing open-world games coming to PC before GTA 6

1) Skull and Bones

Ubisoft has produced some amazing open-world video games, with Skull and Bones being one of them. Based on information provided by the studio and what the trailer shows, the game heavily focuses on an open-world RPG aspect.

Players will start from zero and slowly build their careers as seasoned pirates sailing across the sea, seeking opportunities to get rich by looting unsuspecting victims. The game is set to roll out on February 16, 2024, for PC and could serve as a good distraction before the release of GTA 6.

2) Star Wars Outlaws

Another title coming out of Ubisoft in 2024 is Star Wars Outlaws. It is an open-world action-adventure video game set in the Star Wars universe. You play as a new character looking to make her way into the game's world of crime and start a new life alongside your bot partner.

The game is supposed to be action-packed with an intense plot that will keep you busy. While an exact release date has not been specified yet, Ubisoft plans to release the game in 2024. This would be the perfect game for players waiting for GTA 6.

3) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Suicide Squad is all set to embark on a mission to kill the Justice League. The developers have promised that the game will be a completely new take on the popular third-person action shooter genre with amazing graphics and gameplay mechanics. It is an AAA title that gamers can enjoy before Rockstar Games releases GTA 6.

Players will be free to roam the game's open world and complete missions playing as members of the squad. They can either do this solo or alongside friends in co-op mode. Since Rocksteady Studios plans to release the title on February 2, 2024, gamers have plenty of time to play it before GTA 6 rolls out.

4) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

From the horror-survival genre comes S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, set for a 2024 release. Fans of the series will be eager to explore a world filled with monstrosities and mutated beings that will attack you on sight.

The trailers and past success of the series promise fans that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be one of the best FPS games to play while waiting for GTA 6. Its shooter elements, combined with the survival aspect, should make it a great title to try out.

5) Nightingale

Those looking for a huge open-world video game should consider playing Nightingale in 2024. Not only does it look visually appealing, but the gameplay features promised by the developers appear exciting.

Players will be able to go through portals that take them to various worlds, each with their own environment and difficulty levels. This means there will always be something exciting awaiting them on the other side. Nightingale is expected to be the perfect title to spend some time on before Rockstar Games releases GTA 6.

While currently unconfirmed, there are rumors that the GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released sooner than expected.

