7 AAA games to play while waiting for GTA 6 release

Although GTA 6's debut trailer has generated a lot of buzz in the gaming community, there is still some time before the title comes out. Rockstar Games hasn't announced an exact release date, but we know that it will arrive sometime in 2025. In the meantime, players can engross themselves in various AAA games (high-budget releases).

Let's take a look at seven AAA games to play while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6's release date.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Far Cry 5 and other AAA games to play while waiting for GTA 6 release date

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 follows the Dutch Van der Linde gang, a group of outlaws on the run from law enforcement in the late 1800s. The game's protagonist, Arthur Morgan, and its highly riveting storyline have lent it a legendary status among modern video games.

Another incentive for playing Red Dead Redemption 2 is to get familiarized with Rockstar's latest gameplay mechanics. GTA 6's story mode will likely have a similar style of gameplay and features, so you might be able to prepare for the upcoming game by playing this title.

2) Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption's story is set after the events of its sequel, so those who want to follow its characters' journeys further must play this title as well. Despite being a relatively old game now, it is still regarded highly in the gaming community.

The gameplay elements offered in this title are pretty similar to what one would find in Red Dead Redemption 2, but they are on a much smaller scale.

3) Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 is one of the most fun AAA games to play while waiting for GTA 6. Its protagonist doesn't speak, much like Grand Theft Auto 3 and Online's lead characters, but the supporting cast and antagonists more than make up for this.

It should be noted that Far Cry 5 doesn't stray away much from the typical Ubisoft Far Cry formula. That said, its beautiful open-world map and gameplay features contribute towards delivering a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

4) Watch Dogs 2

The first Watch Dogs game was underwhelming for many players, but its 2016 sequel, Watch Dogs 2, has improved upon various aspects. The title's light-hearted story and well-written characters make it much more entertaining, and the various hacking abilities provide more than one way to complete missions.

Additionally, it has many of Grand Theft Auto's elements, like a well-designed open-world map, along with the ability to steal cars and use various weapons. In a nutshell, this Ubisoft title is one of the best games to play while waiting for GTA 6's release.

5) Grand Theft Auto 4

Grand Theft Auto 4 is one of Rockstar Games' best works in terms of story and characters, just like Red Dead Redemption 2. GTA 4's Ragdoll physics also contributes to delivering a fun gameplay experience despite not including all elements expected in the best open-world games.

Having said that, playing it before GTA 6 is crucial if you want to understand the full context of Grand Theft Auto's HD Universe, which kicked off with this title and should likely contain the upcoming installment as well.

6) Grand Theft Auto 5

Since Grand Theft Auto 5 is the direct prequel to Grand Theft Auto 6, one must play this AAA game before GTA 6 is released. It features three protagonists in an enjoyable storyline, which is much more light-hearted than its prequel, and its open-world map is incredibly detailed, as expected from a Rockstar Games title.

The game also features an online mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, which has tons of things to do. The developer regularly releases fresh content for this multiplayer so that players don't get bored with GTA Online.

7) Mafia III

The Mafia franchise is arguably the best alternative to the GTA series. Its latest installment, Mafia III, has many elements comparable to the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay style, such as an open-world map, variety of cars, weapons, collectibles, story missions, and more.

One of Mafia III's downsides, however, is the fact that its missions can feel repetitive. Nevertheless, it should also be noted that the game's well-written characters, compelling storyline, and cinematic cutscenes can keep one hooked.

