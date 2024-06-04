GTA 6 won't be a part of Summer Game Fest 2024 as per report

Summer Game Fest 2024 is right around the corner, and while many Grand Theft Auto fans expected GTA 6 to be a part of the event, it doesn't seem that will be the case. The show's host, Geoff Keighley, recently confirmed in a Twitch livestream that he doesn't have a new GTA 6 trailer to drop. Here's what Keighley had to say on the matter:
"I think it's going to be a good solid show, but you know, no we don't have a new GTA 6 trailer or something that we're gonna drop for you"
The first official GTA 6 trailer dropped in December 2023, which is now six months ago. Nevertheless, fans should expect to see a new trailer much later this year considering Rockstar Games' usual marketing patterns, as well as the fact that the GTA 6 release window has been set for Fall 2025.
Geoff Keighley confirms around the 13:33 mark in a recent Twitch livestream that a new GTA 6 trailer won't be dropping at the upcoming gaming event.
Before looking forward to this year's Summer Game Fest, many fans were hoping for a new GTA 6 trailer at Sony's recent PlayStation State of Play event, which didn't happen. However, this shouldn't come off as much of a surprise since Rockstar Games usually doesn't participate in such shows.
With the title's official release window set for as late as Fall 2025, confirmed at Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company)'s latest earnings call, one should expect to get a new trailer in November or December 2024. This might be the case especially if Rockstar employs a similar marketing strategy for GTA 6 as was employed for Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, since the first two trailers of both these titles were around a year apart as well.
That being said, readers should note that this is just speculation and the next GTA 6 trailer could even arrive earlier, but that remains to be seen.
