PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG is one of the biggest names in the battle royale genre.

PUBG, in all its iterations, doesn’t feature story-based gameplay. However, this is all set to change with the next PUBG based game.

Big new! I’m proud and honored to announce that I am now part of PUBG Corporation. Working together, we are building a AAA game studio called Striking Distance in San Ramon, CA. — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) June 26, 2019

The parent company of PUBG Mobile, Krafton, has confirmed that a new PUBG game with plot-driven missions is in development.

The project was initially announced by PUBG Corporation in a press release back in June 2019.

Today we're excited to introduce Striking Distance, a brand new game development studio headed by industry luminary @GlenSchofield. pic.twitter.com/vjkENfT2Jk — PUBG (@PUBG) June 26, 2019

The game is developed by Striking Distance Studio. Glen Schofield, the CEO of the studio, is at the helm. He has played an instrumental role in the creation of Dead Space and also leads the development of games from the Call of Duty franchise.

Also Read: PUBG Corporation takes down Corporate Development Manager vacancy for PUBG Mobile Indian version on LinkedIn

Advertisement

New PUBG game with story-based missions is in development, confirms PUBG Mobile’s parent company.

The old press release read:

“Schofield is building a world class development team from the ground up to create an original narrative experience within the PUBG universe”

Krafton, in one of its blogs after the new independent studio system was implemented, stated:

“Striking Distance Studio is also developing a new game that utilizes the original worldview of' PUBG.”

However, the developers haven’t revealed all their cards yet as no other revelations have been made about the game.

The studio celebrated its first anniversary in June this year. In the press release, they stated that their team is working hard on an all-new narrative game in the PUBG universe that will push the boundaries of interactive storytelling.

The studio has also hired over 100 employees to expand its team and opened a second location in Spain.

Players can follow the official Twitter handle of the developers for further updates about the game.

Also read: List of countries that have their own versions of PUBG Mobile