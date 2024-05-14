New Tomb Raider show confirmed to be in development under Amazon

Prime Video has announced a collaboration with developer Crystal Dynamics to create a new live-action Tomb Raider show. produced by Amazon MGM Studios. It will be both written as well as produced by British screenwriter and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Given her experience with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie, she could potentially be the perfect fit for the show.

This is in addition to a new upcoming action-adventure title also under Amazon and Crystal Dynamics. Here's everything fans need to know about the upcoming show.

When is the Tomb Raider show releasing on Amazon Prime?

Thus far, there are no details on that front. It is unclear if the show will tie into the video game canon. As such, the story, other characters, setting, and more are unknown. What is at least confirmed is that it will star the iconic heroine through a series of new adventures.

The Tomb Raider show will air on Amazon Prime across 240 countries worldwide meaning subscribers will be able to watch it on day one when the show goes live. This comes after the massive success of the Fallout show, which was also helmed by Amazon and met with universal acclaim.

On a side note, it does not seem like the upcoming video game will be based on the show either; instead, it will be the next chapter in the saga. The last entry was Shadow of the Tomb Raider by Crystal Dynamics while the studio was under Square Enix.