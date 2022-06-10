New trailer of Neon White at Summer Game Fest 2022 shares release date

The release date for Neon White, the unique upcoming title developed by Angel Matrix and published by Annapurna Interactive, has been revealed at the Summer Game Fest showcase. As rumored earlier, the game will be dropping next week for both Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

The game was announced back on February 17, 2021, and is a first-person shooter with puzzle-platforming mechanics. The reveal trailer of the indie game showcased how players, controlling a dead assassin plucked from hell, will be slaying demons with soul cards. Players were hooked on Neon White's fast-paced movement, colorful art style and unique take.

The release date has finally been revealed, and it is just over a week to go.

Neon White is coming in June, with the release date finally revealed at Summer Game Fest 2022

Neon White is coming on June 16 on Nintendo Switch and Steam, with pre-order options already available. The official description of the game is as follows:

"Neon White is a single-player speedrunning FPS where you can sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though…did you know them in a past life?"

Players take on the role of an assassin who has been taken from hell and brought to compete in a game to have a place in heaven. Other than the protagonist White, there are also other Neons in the world.

Cards are the actual weapons in-game which players will utilize to take down enemies. These cards can also be sacrificed to have killer moves - like elevate, godspeed, stomp and fireball.

Players will be able to gain experience over time which will showcase new paths and hidden items. All enemies have to be defeated at each level to complete the objective. The game world will also have NPCs that players can interact with who will share details about the story of the game. They will also be able to pursue relationships in the story.

The trailer at the Summer Game Fest 2022 provided a further look at the action and accompanying music, from Machine Girl, of Neon White. It describes Neons as sinners plucked from hell to do God's dirty work. It also cheekily quips that the title is made by freaks and for freaks.

The fast-paced card-based speedrunning FPS will be out on June 16 for players to play the assassin in this anime-inspired world. One better have their card skills sharpened to make it through.

