New Wonder Woman game suggested to be inspired by God of War and Crackdown

A brand new game based on DC's iconic Wonder Woman is suggested to be in development. Insider Speshal Nick took to the XboxEra podcast and highlighted details about the game. He suggests it will take a few pages from popular games like God of War while also touching on aspects like basic gameplay fundamentals and final performance targets.

Here is everything players need to know about this upcoming game and how it may turn out.

Wonder Woman looks to be an action-packed RPG with loot elements

The Wonder Woman game seems like it will be familiar to those who are into modern action games. The game will be played in third-person as a beat-em-up, with the heroine's iconic abilities like the Lasso of Truth coming into play. Using the lasso is suggested to be very satisfying and allows capturing and performing combos on multiple enemies with it.

The game is also expected to feature various enemy types and bosses to fight, with Rewards coming in the form of loot via chests, which is where the modern God of War comparisons come into place. Armor pieces like breastplates, braces, boots, and more are in, implying players can expect to see a tiered rarity system as well.

The movement and traversal elements are supposedly fluid as well, with comparisons made to Xbox's Crackdown series of open-world games. This means players can expect to jump, leap across gaps, and dash with ease, making for a potentially cathartic superhero experience. Meanwhile, the invisible jet will be used for fast travel.

Visually, it is suggested to be "similar, but better" to the controversial co-op game Gotham Knights from Warner Bros. Games Montreal. As for performance, the game is aiming to target 60 FPS, likely as a performance mode. But as of now, the developer has it running at 30 FPS.

Who is making Wonder Woman?

The game is under development at Monolith Productions - the team known for the Middle-Earth titles Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War. Yes, this also means that Wonder Woman will feature the beloved Nemesis system from those games. This was confirmed as much via an official statement made by the publisher to IGN.

It reads:

"Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open-world. This third person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe, while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service"

The last line was in response to claims that the game will be live-service - a trend in gaming that has not been met positively since its inception. Currently, the game does not have a concrete release date, but we should find out more as the development progresses.