"Ni**a doesn't even stream on Twitch": Fans react to Kick streamer Izi Prime getting banned on Twitch

Izi Prime's Twitch account has been banned, and fans are wondering how that is possible, considering he has been streaming on Kick since mid-2023.

The contentious content creator got arrested live on camera last month for trespassing in a hotel where boxers participating in Adin Ross' event were staying, causing quite a scandal. Since the incident, he has regularly been going live on Kick, mostly via gambling streams. Per StreamerBans on X, his account on Twitch, which has about 350K followers, was banned earlier today (March 8, 2023).

However, many fans noted that Izi Prime doesn't stream on the platform anymore, with one user saying:

"Ni**a don't even stream on Twitch"

That said, he could still get penalized for his actions off-stream, as another fan pointed out in the replies.

Fans wonder why Izi Prime was banned from Twitch despite not streaming on the platform for a year

Izi Prime has become a controversial figure on Kick, especially after he was detained by the police during an IRL stream last month.

Shortly after, popular streamer Adin Ross confirmed that Izy Prime had been taken to jail after trying to resist getting arrested. However, it was not clear whether he was charged with any crime.

The clip above has well over a million views on X and captures the moment the law enforcement officers tried to detain the streamer, causing quite a scuffle. Videos from other angles were also captured.

In another clip featuring the content creator, he could be seen surrounded by a large number of police officers who were there to detain him.

It appears that he also refused to comply with their orders and had to be carried off by the group. Almost the entire incident was captured on camera by another IRL streamer.

Naturally, this caused quite some scandal within the streaming community. Many people called out the law enforcement officers, while others criticized the streamer for not complying with their orders.

Regardless, it is unclear whether this was the reason for Izi Prime getting banned on Twitch, considering it was almost a month ago, and the Amazon-owned platform had not done anything to penalize him at the time.

Izi Prime has not streamed on Twitch since March 2023, according to TwitchTracker, and he has yet to talk about the ban publicly.